7 Gorgeous Greige Lipsticks You Need, Stat

As it turns out, greige is just as flattering in your makeup kit as it is mixed into your wardrobe. Walking the line between cool grey and tawny nude (with a hint of mauve blended in), the tone you work into every office-appropriate ensemble gets an unexpected grunge vibe when repurposed as a lip color—particularly in that ever-trendy matte finish. For those who prefer a nude lip, it's a baby-step in the bolder direction, and is unlike anything else in your arsenal if your lipstick collection already spans the full color spectrum. Shop 7 options at every price point here.
