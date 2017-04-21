6 Natural Deodorants That Actually Work

Marianne Mychaskiw
Apr 21, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

When attempting to make your existing beauty stash a little friendlier for our Mother Earth, it has been advised to first look at your deodorant stash. Many formulas contain ingredients like parabens and aluminum, which, while effective for stopping sweat and odor, aren't as kind for your skin or the planet. The thought of trading your current stick for one that uses organic ingredients exclusively is an intimidating one, but we've searched the market for green options that are as hard-working as they are gentle. Scroll down to see 6 of our favorite natural deodorants that won't let you down.

1 of 6 Courtesy

True Organic of Sweden Undercover Agent

available at Credo Beauty $20 SHOP NOW
2 of 6 Courtesy

Tarte Clean Queen Vegan Deodorant

Tarte $14 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

LaVanila the Healthy Deodorant

available at Sephora $14 SHOP NOW
4 of 6 Courtesy

Korres Equisetum 24-Hour Deodorant

Korres $19 SHOP NOW
5 of 6 Courtesy

Ursa Major Hoppin' Fresh Deodorant

available at Dermstore $18 SHOP NOW
6 of 6 Courtesy

Meow Meow Tweet Deodorant Cream

Meow Meow Tweet $14 SHOP NOW

