8 Fragrance Gift Sets That Aren't Totally Generic

Nov 28, 2017

Fact: Not all fragrance gift sets are created equally.

Think back to last year, when your aunt gave you a too-sweet set with all these weird extra tubes of bubble bath, which you ultimately ended up re-gifting at your company's white elephant party. Sorry, Aunt Janice, but are we really going to use that glitter-infused body cream?

While some fall into that territory, others are responsible for helping you find your new signature, and come with totally unexpected extras, like tubes of lipstick, candles, or a freaking baton you can twirl around. Not all fragrance sets have to suck, and in lieu of the generic body lotion-fragrance-body wash lineup, these eight options will prove to keep on giving year-round. Here, we put together a list of the coolest sets on the market, all of which we're debating keeping for ourselves.

Pinrose Twirl & Whirl Rollerball Trio

Throw it back to your color guard days with this fragrance-filled baton, which comes stocked with a vibrant trio of rollerball scents. The set includes two floral-centric blends, with the peony-rich Lil Dipper, and Wild Child, which is a flirty mix of jasmine and gardenia. Either can be layered wth Secret Genius, which veers more toward the gourmand end with notes of caramel and vanilla, but to be fair, each one smells fantastic worn solo. 

NEST Eau de Parfum 5-PIece Spray Collection

To be fair, each of NEST's fine fragrances are like mini, aromatic works of art housed in a streamlined bottle, and this set allows you to choose a different one for each day of the work week. Who knew a swipe of Dahlia and Vines could take the edge off Monday morning so well? 

Kai Fragrance Duo Set

Old classic, meet the new kid. This two-piece rollerball kit combines the white gardenia scent you've known, loved, and slathered on since '99, with the modern-day sequel, which adds a twist of rose into the mix. 

MAC Creme d' Nude Shadescents Kit

Does it get any dreamier when your signature scent corresponds to your signature lip color? Drawing inspiration from the brand's now-iconic Creme d'Nude lipstick, MAC created a warm musk fragrance that mirrors its sensual vibe.

Gourmand Tous Les Nuits Gift Set

Allow the addictive rose and sugarcane mix to have your back all day long—the spray-on version can lift your mood as you get ready for work, while the candle will await your arrival home when you'll want to unwind fully. 

Sephora Favorites Perfume Sampler

It's sort of like those "choose your own adventure" books, but with perfume. After you've tried out each of the 17 tiny tubes of fragrance, you can use the included voucher to pick out the full-sized version of your favorite.

Diptyque L'Ombre dans L'Eau and Baies Set

With both the candle and fragrance generous with notes like rose petals and black currant leaves, one whiff could just transport you to an idyllic English garden if you close your eyes and dream hard enough. 

AERIN Fragrance Discovery Set

Let the elegant exterior be an indicator of how gorgeous the scent housed inside will be. Realistically, you could split up the set amongst your friends, but no judgment if you kind of just want to keep all five bottles for yourself. 

