9 New Fragrances That’ll Replace Your Signature Scent

It's not strangely uncommon for your friend to admit she has eight lipsticks sitting on the bottom of her handbag, and then a good 24 more at home in her makeup drawer. But for someone to reveal they have 32 fragrances bottles living atop her dresser? Yeah, that's not something you hear every day.

Fragrance prices don't lend themselves well to regular impulse buys, plus the fact that it simply isn't something most need to buy in excess. They have their signature scent and they wear it forever, or until the bottle runs dry after years of spritzing. But, 2019 is a shaping up to be quite a different story.

Brands are upping their chemistry game, concocting scent compilations with pleasing and inventive floral, citrus, and earthy notes that give your go-to classics (even Chanel N°5) some serious competition.

No matter if you actually need to restock or just want to experiment with a new aroma, we rounded up nine of the best new fragrances to indulge in now.

VIDEO: Coinage: 4 Successful Celebrity Fragrance Lines