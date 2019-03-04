9 New Fragrances That’ll Replace Your Signature Scent
It's not strangely uncommon for your friend to admit she has eight lipsticks sitting on the bottom of her handbag, and then a good 24 more at home in her makeup drawer. But for someone to reveal they have 32 fragrances bottles living atop her dresser? Yeah, that's not something you hear every day.
Fragrance prices don't lend themselves well to regular impulse buys, plus the fact that it simply isn't something most need to buy in excess. They have their signature scent and they wear it forever, or until the bottle runs dry after years of spritzing. But, 2019 is a shaping up to be quite a different story.
Brands are upping their chemistry game, concocting scent compilations with pleasing and inventive floral, citrus, and earthy notes that give your go-to classics (even Chanel N°5) some serious competition.
No matter if you actually need to restock or just want to experiment with a new aroma, we rounded up nine of the best new fragrances to indulge in now.
ALLSAINTS Metal Wave
The name "Metal Wave" might leave you in the dark when it comes to exactly what this unisex compilation smells like, but I can assure you that it's good. A mix of papyrus wood, juniper berry, and magnolia, it combines the perfect dose of sweetness with a modern musk.
Salvatore Ferragamo Amo Flowerful Eau de Toilette
let's be honest: floral fragrances aren't anything new. However, designer brands are jumping at the chance to redefine what they smell like. Take Amo, for example. Ferragamo's latest scent combines several floral notes, like pink peony and jasmine, with fruity plum, musky woods, and warm, comforting vanilla. And to that I say, I love you.
Krigler Bouquet Baroque 217
If the term "winter floral" simply conjures up images of poinsettias, you haven't smelled Krigler's newest scent, 217, yet. Thanks to cardamom and amber, the fragrance holds a subtle spice and warmth to it, while violet and jasmine make it appealing for those that don't want another rose perfume on their top shelves.
Roos & Roos A Capella Eau de Parfum
With ivy leaf and white woods, this rose fragrance smells more like an entire garden, and not just like a rosebud pressed to your nose.
Gucci Guilty Pour Femme
For the latest rendition of Gucci Guilty, the designer brand broke free of the limiting and antiquated act of only using labeled "female notes." In addition to pink pepper and lilac, this classic scent was updated with geranium accord, an fresh ingredient that the brand claims is usually found in men's fragrances but rounds out this warm floral beautifully.
Miss Dior Eau de Toilette
This subtly sweet floral was given a new life with lily of the valley, which adds a light, fresh, clean feeling to the timeless fragrance.
Maison Margiela Replica Under the Lemon Trees Eau de Toilette
There are plenty of scents that claim to smell like a villa surrounded by lemon orchards, but most of the time, they end up smelling like cleaning supplies. Maison Margiela's latest scent broke the mold, though. With the addition of herbal coriander and musk, the citrus-centered bottle releases a much more realistic, appealing, and soft fragrance.
Tory Burch Love Relentlessly Fou de Toi
Tory Burch's latest scent is centered around the concept of love, but that doesn't mean it's just a several different blooms added into one bottle. The scent, which was inspired by her parents, gets its floral status from peony, but is enhanced with balsam and black currant.
Gucci The Alchemist's Garden Winter's Spring Eau de Parfum
With Gucci Guilty and Gucci Bloom, the designer brand is really on a roll when it comes to crafting cult-classic scents. But if you're really looking to treat yourself this year with a new bottle of perfume, the Alchemist's Garden couldn't be a better choice. The collection includes seven new scents, each centered around its own hero ingredient that tells an intimate story or evokes a memory. Giving you hope for warmer weather ahead, we introduce you to Winter's Spring, a fragrance that combines pepper, musk, and mimosa for a bright, clean, slightly citrus smell that never feels overpowering or unwelcome.