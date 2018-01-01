The Best Foundations to Give You a Lit-From-Within Glow

Come spring, glowing skin is about as groundbreaking as wearing florals, but it doesn’t make the appearance of a fresh-faced complexion any less desirable. Since radiant skin never goes out of style, there’s no better time than now to finally store the heavy duty formula you’ve relied on during winter. A lightweight version infused with ultra-fine mica will give your skin the effect of being on an ultralight beam—no strobing required. Read on for our six favorite picks that will give you a lit-from-within glow.

Laura Mercier Candleglow Soft Luminous Foundation 

The reason why all bars have their lights turned down low and a tealight candle placed on each table: the flattering effect of the flickering candlelight dancing across one’s skin is unparalleled. Laura Mercier’s foundation bottles this atmosphere and glides onto the skin effortlessly to create a soft glow day or night.

Urban Decay Naked Skin Weightless Ultra Definition Liquid Makeup 

This foundation blurs imperfections including signs of aging like fine lines and wrinkles so that your complexion appears, radiant, refreshed, and youthful. 

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation 

There’s a reason this foundation is a beloved editor favorite and one of our Best Beauty Buys hall-of-fame winters. Its radiant, silky finish goes on undetected and lasts throughout the day. 

Maybelline FIT ME! Dewy + Smooth Foundation 

The quickest way to a fresh face is this hydrating formula that blends seamlessly into your skin so that you get the coverage you need, but your complexion still looks entirely your own, but even better. 

 Lancôme Teint Miracle Foundation 

This foundation is not too dewy, not too matte, but just right. Its lightweight formula hydrates the skin and also boasts SPF 15 protection. 

Surratt Beauty Surreal Skin Foundation Wand 

Consider Surratt Beauty’s foundation wand the equivalent of your favorite Instagram filter. A few pumps of this foundation creates an even semi-matte base with a finish that looks like the equivalent of a ‘grammed selfie where the light is hitting your face in all the right places. 

