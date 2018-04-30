The Best Foundations for Dark Skin Tones, According to Beyoncé’s Makeup Artist 

It’s no secret that women with darker skin tones often have trouble finding the right foundation shades. Whether it's picking out the perfect match for their skin tone or having limited shade options available in cosmetics lines, it can be tough. We got the inside scoop from the guru behind the flawless looks of Beyoncé, celebrity makeup artist Sir John, on how he nails foundation-matching his clients with dark skin.

The pro has beautified the faces of Hollywood’s hottest—including Gabrielle Union, Joan Smalls, and Iman—and he's a firm believer that having a great complexion is what women with darker skin tones need to master before anything else. “The first step is to know your undertones. Do you have a peach, orange, or olive undertone? They’re all completely different dynamics,” said Sir John. His go-to technique for women with dark skin tones to match their shade is to start by applying foundation around their hairline. “The sun naturally makes the skin warmer and deeper around the hairline. If you have a good match around your hairline and it blends seamlessly into that area, it’s going to give you a really smooth veil of color for your complexion everywhere else.”

The application of your foundation is just as important as the shade. He loves using the Artis Oval 7 Brush ($68, revolve.com) for high-definition skin.

