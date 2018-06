The Best Foundation for You

1. Counter wrinkling and loss of elasticity by using your anti-aging serum (Cle de Peau Beaute Intensive facial contour serum, $160; at neimanmarcus.com ) as a primer.2. Subtle shine helps bring out the contours of the face and conceal lines, so look for a featherweight liquid formula with light-diffusing particles (Clarins Extra Firming foundation, $42; at Saks Fifth Avenue). Use a flat synthetic brush (Lancome foundation brush No. 2, $34; at lancome-usa.com ) to help it glide over skin.3. Keep a powder compact (Burberry Sheer compact foundation, $55; at nordstrom.com ) in your purse for quick touch-ups. Just remember to press it on; wiping will remove your makeup.