These Budge-Proof Foundation Primers Are All $10 Or Less

Doing a full face of makeup? Don't skip out on the primer. One even layer creates a satiny base your foundation practically glides over, and thanks to its oil-absorbing properties, you don't have to worry about getting excessively shiny, or having your makeup slide around. Plus, if you really want to get on a multi-tasking kick, pick up a glow-enhancing option to simultaneously strobe as it perfects, or a color-correcting formula to mute out redness. You don't have to blow your paycheck to get a great option, either. At $10 and under, these drugstore options cost less than your midnight pizza order, and will keep your foundation intact just as long.

Shop each of our favorite formulas below.

