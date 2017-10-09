These Budge-Proof Foundation Primers Are All $10 Or Less

Courtesy
Marianne Mychaskiw
Oct 09, 2017 @ 12:15 pm

Doing a full face of makeup? Don't skip out on the primer. One even layer creates a satiny base your foundation practically glides over, and thanks to its oil-absorbing properties, you don't have to worry about getting excessively shiny, or having your makeup slide around. Plus, if you really want to get on a multi-tasking kick, pick up a glow-enhancing option to simultaneously strobe as it perfects, or a color-correcting formula to mute out redness. You don't have to blow your paycheck to get a great option, either. At $10 and under, these drugstore options cost less than your midnight pizza order, and will keep your foundation intact just as long. 

Shop each of our favorite formulas below. 

VIDEO: 5 Makeup Kit Essentials for Under $50

1 of 10 Courtesy

Milani Prime Light Strobing Primer

Milani $10 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Maybelline Baby Skin Instant Pore Eraser Primer

Maybelline $6 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

L'Oreal Visible Lift Radiance Boosting Primer

L'Oreal $9 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Black Opal Invisible Oil Blocking Gel Primer

available at Black Opal Beauty $10 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Physicians Formula #Instaready Face Primer

Physicians Formula $9 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Black Radiance True Complexion HD Primer

available at Target $5 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Catrice Prime & Fine Instant Line Smoother

Catrice $7 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

e.l.f. Mineral Infused Face Primer

E.L.F. $5 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

NYX First Base Primer Spray

NYX $8 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Maybelline Master Prime Face Studio Blur + Redness Control Primer

Maybelline $8 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!