The Best Foundations to Wear This Summer

Courtesy
Victoria Moorhouse
Jun 01, 2018 @ 9:00 am

Wearing foundation in the summer always felt to me like the equivalent of wearing a wool sweater on an 80-degree day: My skin felt hot, suffocated, and sweaty. Inevitably, the foundation would cake up and smear. But apparently, I was just using the wrong type of foundation. 

Brands have innovated lightweight formulas that meet all the summer-skin requirements, like added SPF to protect against sun damage and waterproof technology, so when you do get sweaty, your makeup won't melt off your face. 

Keep scrolling for six of my new summer foundation favorites. 

VIDEO: 6 Beauty Products Under $12 You Should Buy from the Drugstore

1 of 6 Courtesy

MARC JACOBS BEAUTY Shameless Youthful-Look 24H Foundation SPF 25

This is one of my all-time favorite foundations because it covers up redness and discoloration while still letting your natural skin shine through. For me, that means still seeing my freckles. It's super lightweight and is made with an SPF 25 that won't flashback in photos. 

Marc Jacobs Beauty $46 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 6 Courtesy

Diorskin Airflash Spray Foundation

This spray-on foundation eliminates mess and offers medium-to-full coverage (depending on how much you spritz). It creates an air-brushed finish on your skin, but it feels like you've gone bare-faced. Bonus: It's water-resistant for up to 12 hours.

Dior Skin $62 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

Covergirl Trublend Matte Made Liquid Foundation

So maybe you don't want dewy skin in the summer. This matte foundation is offered in 40 different shades so you can get your best match yet. It creates a transfer-proof finish that feels light as air. Oh, and it's less than $10. 

CoverGirl $9 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 6 Courtesy

LANCÔME SKIN FEELS GOOD Skin Nourishing Foundation

This lightweight, SPF-infused foundation is also oil-free, so you don't have to worry about it clogging your pores when things get steamy. 

Lancome $35 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 6 Courtesy

AMOREPACIFIC Color Control Cushion Compact Broad Spectrum SPF 50+

The cushion compact eliminates spills, making it the easiest foundation to throw in your weekend duffel. The SPF 50 helps block UVA and UVB rays. 

Amore Pacific $60 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 6 Courtesy

NUDESTIX Nudies Tinted Blur Stick

This light-coverage foundation stick creates a soft-focus glow on your skin, mimicking your favorite Instagram filter. 

Nudestix $30 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!