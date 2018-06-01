The Best Foundations to Wear This Summer

Wearing foundation in the summer always felt to me like the equivalent of wearing a wool sweater on an 80-degree day: My skin felt hot, suffocated, and sweaty. Inevitably, the foundation would cake up and smear. But apparently, I was just using the wrong type of foundation.

Brands have innovated lightweight formulas that meet all the summer-skin requirements, like added SPF to protect against sun damage and waterproof technology, so when you do get sweaty, your makeup won't melt off your face.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Keep scrolling for six of my new summer foundation favorites.

VIDEO: 6 Beauty Products Under $12 You Should Buy from the Drugstore