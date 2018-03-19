This Foundation Instantly Covers My Redness and Looks So Natural

I actually like wearing foundation, but only if the foundation feels weightless to the point that I forget it's on my face and doesn't look remotely close to the cake-y stuff I attempted to use in the 9th grade. I appreciate the product's ability to even out my rosacea and uneven skin tone, but finding one that's effective with my strict requirements is tough.

Burberry's newest launch, the Fresh Glow Gel Stick ($48; saksfifthavenue.com), is nothing like I've ever seen before. I find most stick foundations to be incredibly pigmented, and therefore slightly heavy. Burberry's take, though, has more of a lightweight gel finish and is infused with water and aloe vera to keep the skin ultra hydrated. The cool thing about this stick is that the pigment is still there. It applies with a medium coverage, but you can build it up to full with a few more swipes.

Lauren Spinelli

Besides covering up the rosacea on my chin and the discoloration on my cheeks (which has gotten so much better after my derm analyzed my routine), my favorite part about the foundation is the dewy finish. Never a stick foundation fan before, I've now come to appreciate its easy-to-carry, spill-proof packaging.

At $48 a pop it skews on the pricey side, but it works like a charm.