The Best Foundation for Dry Skin
The best foundation for dry skin needs to be pumped up with some sort of hydration factor, otherwise, it's going to flake off you face. Trust me, I've done the brutal research for you, and it wasn't pretty.
As someone with chronically dry skin that drinks up hyaluronic acid and heavy face creams on a daily basis, I can vouch that the below foundation formulas all even out your skin tone beautifully, but don't suck all the moisture out of your skin, leaving it dry, red, and irritated. Another bonus? You don't have to worry about the foundation pigment settling into wrinkles and fine lines.
And because we all have different needs and preferences, I rounded up full-coverage foundation options, buildable formulas that still let your natural skin shine through, pricier options if you're feeling like a splurge, and drugstore buys you can always count on.
Smooth, lightweight, and easy-to-blend, keep scrolling to shop the 10 best foundations for dry skin.
VIDEO: How To Use a Beautyblender
Physicians Formula The Healthy Foundation
While you should always apply sunscreen within your skincare routine, it's nice to have some backup, and this foundation from Physicians Formula does just that. Made with an SPF 20, it helps to keep you protected from the sun's rays, while moisturizing with hyaluronic acid.
La Mer The Soft Fluid Long Wear Foundation
An easy way to justify the $120 price tag? You're getting a flexible, pore-minimizing foundation and a skincare enhancement in one. La Mer's foundation is made with the brand's signature "Miracle Broth," a nourishing, hydrating, reparative blend of fermented vitamins, sea kelp, and marine nutrients. Yes, the same stuff that's in Crème de la Mer.
IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Foundation
"Matte" is a terrifying word when you have dry skin, as the popular foundation finish can leave your skin looking dull and super flaky. But this velvet-matte foundation from It Cosmetics is the exception. The full-coverage formula, which is available in 48 shades, eliminates the drying factor associated with mattes thanks to the addition of ceramides.
Dior Forever Skin Glow 24h Wear Radiant Perfection Skin-Caring Foundation
An ingredient dubbed "pansy extract hydration booster" holds on to moisture and gives a subtle, natural glow. It layers well over skincare (even heavy duty moisturizers) and stays in place all. day. long.
Clarins Skin Illusion Natural Hydrating Foundation
While a very special complex hydrates skin for up to 24 hours, this hydrating foundation's true claim to fame is its lightweight feel. You'll forget you're wearing anything at all — that is until you look in the mirror and notice the even coverage and luminous, light-catching finish.
Smashbox Studio Skin 15 Hour Hydrating Foundation
If you have dry skin and acne, you know that it is incredibly difficult to find hydrating products that won't break you out. Luckily, you have Smashbox's Studio Skin Foundation to count on. Oil-free and made with hyaluronic acid, this natural-matte, easy-to-blend foundation doesn't crack, oxidize, or settle into fine lines.
Bobbi Brown Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation SPF 15
Glycerin attracts moisture, while the natural mineral powders in this cult-classic matte foundation controls excess oil and shine. It's the best of both worlds, and it's available in 42 different shade options.
Tom Ford Soleil Flawless Glow Foundation SPF
Made with a red fruit complex that helps your skin cells hold onto moisture, this Tom Ford foundation has the most unique texture. A gel-serum, it's relatively weightless, but still evens out any discoloration and creates a radiant base. Our hot tip? Boost the glow factor and layer on some cream highlighter. You won't be sorry.
Wander Beauty Nude Illusion Liquid Foundation
We have to draw attention to this lightweight, long-lasting, hydrating foundation's packaging. The doe-foot applicator allows for precise application, meaning you can use the full-coverage formula as a concealer, too.
Maybelline FIT ME! Dewy + Smooth Foundation
Hydrating and skin-smoothing, this dew-boosting foundation only rings up to $6 a bottle. Can't beat it.