These Foot Masks Make You Shed Your Skin Like a Lizard

We're not sure if we buy into the whole concept of lizard people—it's a conspiracy theory our boys at The Last Podcast on the Left have thoroughly researched out years ago, but all ideas of reptilians ruling prominent positions in society aside, lizards themselves have a pretty cool concept down when it comes to skin maintenance. Evolution has enabled them to shed their tougher exterior and regrow new skin. Thanks to the Baby Foot pedicure mask, which went viral a few years back, beauty companies have taken that idea and formulated foot masks so that the rough skin on your feet gets the same treatment. LIke the blackhead removal strips and peeling dried glue off your hand, the idea is equal parts gross and satisfying. You pop the exfoliating foot masks on for 10 to 15 minutes, and in the days that follow, your feet will shed their rough edges, calluses, and any thick skin caused by excess stilettio use to reveal insanely smooth and soft skin underneath. Just be sure to don a pair of socks during your molting period. Keep reading to shop some of the best options we've found on the market.