The 12 Prettiest Fall Nail Polishes Right Now

Marianne Mychaskiw
Aug 22, 2016 @ 4:30 pm

Although summer is still in full force, it's never too early to start browsing the fall offerings, and the new class of subdued nail lacquers already hitting store shelves certainly doesn't disappoint. From classic tones like deep purple and tawny nude, to modern rose gold and metallic asphalt hues, these shades are the perfect compliment to any layered ensemble in your closet. We've never been more excited to trade in our neon color spread. Shop the 12 prettiest nail polishes for fall below.

Givenchy Beauty Nail Polish in Batman Blue

Givenchy $23
OPI Washington D.C. Nail Polish in Stay Off the Lawn

OPI $10
YSL Vinyl La Lacque Couture in Noir Over Noir

Yves Saint Laurent $28
MAC It's a Strike! Nail Color in Rack 'Em Up

MAC $13
Oribe The Lacquer High Shine Nail Polish in The Violet

Oribe $32
Nails Inc. Crown Place Nail Polish with Charcoal

Nails Inc. $15
Essie in Udon Know Me

Essie $9
China Glaze Fall Rebel Nail Polish in Heroine Chic

China Glaze $8
Marc Jacobs Enamored Hi-Shine Nail Polish in Surrender Dorothy

Marc Jacobs Beauty $18
Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish in Love Hangover

Deborah Lippmann $20
Jin Soon Nail Lacquer in Moxie

Jin Soon $18
Smith & Cult Nail Polish in Subnormal

Smith and Cult $18

