The 12 Prettiest Fall Nail Polishes Right Now

Although summer is still in full force, it's never too early to start browsing the fall offerings, and the new class of subdued nail lacquers already hitting store shelves certainly doesn't disappoint. From classic tones like deep purple and tawny nude, to modern rose gold and metallic asphalt hues, these shades are the perfect compliment to any layered ensemble in your closet. We've never been more excited to trade in our neon color spread. Shop the 12 prettiest nail polishes for fall below.