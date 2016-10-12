12 Fall Candles That Are Every Hostess's Dream Gift

courtesy; Getty
Fact: there's no better hostess gift than a super-luxe candle. It's the perfect way to thank your BFF for welcoming you into her humble home (with access to her wine supply), and with fall party season in full-swing, we rounded up a list of the latest and greatest autumnal offerings. Scroll down to shop each candle below, whether it's for your friend, or for yourself—no judgement here.

1 of 12 courtesy

Voluspa Maison Blanc Bourbon Vanille Candle

Vanilla often gets a bad rap for its saccharine aroma, but when mixed with a shot of bourbon, it gets an unexpectedly sexy twist.

available at Nordstrom $30 SHOP NOW
2 of 12 courtesy

Paddywax Redwood & Amber Woods Candle

When you're in a tiny city apartment with no view of the park, your vantage point for taking in the fall foliage isn't ideal, but this wood and amber blend should be enough to hold you over until your next apple-picking trip.

Paddywax $37 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 courtesy

Maison Martin Margiela Lazy Sunday Morning Candle

Even on the days you can't sleep in til noon, one whiff of this musk and patchouli blend is enough to evoke a super-zen feeling, and will mentally transport you back to your 500-thread count sheets.

Maison Martin Margiela $60 SHOP NOW
4 of 12 courtesy

Rewined Spiced Cider Soy Candle

If rosé is considered "summer water," then spiced cider is its autumnal equivalent. Poured into a recycled wine bottle, this white grape, honey, and fig scent is so decadent, it practically feels like you're pre-gaming for an actual glass.

available at Nordstrom $29 SHOP NOW
5 of 12 courtesy

Capri Blue Marbled Glass Candle in Volcano

Ever wonder exactly which candle is responsible for that beyond amazing scent filling every Anthropologie store? It's the Capri Blue Volcano fragrance, and although it tips toward the tropical end of the scale with fruit and citrus notes, it's one that works year-round.

available at Anthropologie $26 SHOP NOW
6 of 12 courtesy

Amouage Sassy Candle

Sandalwood, incense, and clove give the scent a rich, heady feeling, but vanilla and a floral twist add an airy element.

Amouage $74 SHOP NOW
7 of 12 courtesy

Ellis Brooklyn Raven Terrific Scented Candle

Midnights are no longer so dreary (and pondering won't leave you weak and weary) thanks to the lively blend of peony, lotus, and blonde woods used in this candle.

$60 SHOP NOW
8 of 12 courtesy

White Barn Candle Company Pumpkin Spice 3-Wick Candle

Because it's not really fall until someone breaks out a pumpkin-scented candle, right?

Bath and Body Works $15 SHOP NOW
9 of 12 courtesy

Tom Ford Private Blend Tuscan Leather Candle

Nothing evokes a warm, fuzzy feeling quite like some Drake lyrics, so give a nod to Champagne Papi himself with Tom Ford's Tuscan Leather and leave your house smelling like a brick.

Tom Ford $250 SHOP NOW
10 of 12 courtesy

NEST Cashmere Suede Candle

Not unlike your favorite cashmere sweater, this candle wraps you in the warmest, coziest amber and wood blend, and is a perfect companion to autumn nights spent poring over a (possibly cheesy) romance novel.

NEST $40 SHOP NOW
11 of 12 courtesy

Soap & Paper Factory Roland Pine Soy Candle

Take the woodsy aroma of the great outdoors home—without the windchill factor, of course.

available at Soap and Paper Factory $28 SHOP NOW
12 of 12 courtesy

Henri Bendel Suite 712 Candle

Channel your inner Upper East Side socialite with this elegant floral candle, which almost seems to mimic the dynamic scents you'd pick up strolling through Bendel's beauty floor.

Henri Bendel $55 SHOP NOW

