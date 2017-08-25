7 Fall Fragrances More Tempting Than a Pumpkin Spice Latte

Courtesy (3), Getty (2)
Marianne Mychaskiw
Aug 25, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

Hate to break it to you, but summer is coming to an end soon. 

Your sentiments likely fall into one of two categories—either you're bummed out and trying to make the most of the warmer weather before it officially ends, or you're eager to break out the pumpkin spice lattes, and the layers of scarves and sweaters. Regardless of which camp you currently belong to, swapping your summer scent for one that veers more fall-appropriate is a move as universal as finally taking last year's coat to be dry-cleaned. The light florals and succulent fruit-based aromas may not translate as well into the cooler temps, not to mention, run the risk of disappearing completely. Veer toward the headier, spicier end of the scent world, and you'll find an option that almost challenges the warmth of your favorite sweater. 

Turn up the intensity for fall with the seven fragrances below. 

VIDEO: How To Make Your Fragrance Last Longer

1 of 7 Courtesy

Jo Malone English Oak and Redcurrant

Typically sweet on its own, the addition of oak and white musk to the standout redcurrant note deepen the fruity element, giving it extra staying power.

Jo Malone London $135 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Tokyomilk Light Transformation No. 03

If the serpentine pattern adorning the bottle doesn't catch your attention, the creamy mix of amber, tuberose, and mandarin housed within the vessel certainly will. 

Tokyo Milk $42 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Eaudemoiselle de Givenchy Extravagant

Tuberose is a pretty bold floral on its own, but the addition of vanilla and patchouli make the scent especially warm on your skin. 

Givenchy $150 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Gucci Bloom

File this under the next best aroma to walking right into a botanical garden. The infusion of Rangoon creeper—a south Indian flower that changes from white, pink, then red in its final form—give florals like jasmine and tuberose an extra sensual vibe. 

Gucci $124 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Valentino Valentina Pink Eau de Parfum

Pink rose and strawberry may not seem like the most fall-appropriate notes, but once the praline element comes through, you'll be surprised how well the scent pairs with those layers you've been talking about wearing. 

Valentino $120 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Bottega Veneta Eau de Velours

Would a rose by any other name smell as sweet? We're debating, but the leathery hints in this floral-heavy scent certainly give the otherwise traditional bloom a badass edge. 

Bottega Veneta $155 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Prada La Femme Prada Intense

The rich floral burst of frangipani and tuberose are what you notice immediately, and as the scent warms on your skin, faint notes of spicy patchouli become more prominent.

Prada $104 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!