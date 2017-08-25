7 Fall Fragrances More Tempting Than a Pumpkin Spice Latte

Hate to break it to you, but summer is coming to an end soon.

Your sentiments likely fall into one of two categories—either you're bummed out and trying to make the most of the warmer weather before it officially ends, or you're eager to break out the pumpkin spice lattes, and the layers of scarves and sweaters. Regardless of which camp you currently belong to, swapping your summer scent for one that veers more fall-appropriate is a move as universal as finally taking last year's coat to be dry-cleaned. The light florals and succulent fruit-based aromas may not translate as well into the cooler temps, not to mention, run the risk of disappearing completely. Veer toward the headier, spicier end of the scent world, and you'll find an option that almost challenges the warmth of your favorite sweater.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Turn up the intensity for fall with the seven fragrances below.

VIDEO: How To Make Your Fragrance Last Longer