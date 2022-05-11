We Tested 14 Facial Steamers — These 5 Wowed Us the Most

Best Overall: Panasonic Nano Ionic Facial Steamer

What We Love: The Panasonic Nano Ionic Facial Steamer was ready to use in under two minutes.

What We Don't Love: You have to move your face around a little bit to get the full effect of the steam.

If you're looking for a facial steamer that heats up fast, produces a warm, steady mist, and leaves skin looking and feeling radiant, dewy, and plump in the very best way, the Panasonic Nano Ionic Facial Steamer is the best bet for you — and, according to our testers, it's the best facial steamer, overall.

Among its top features, one tester called out just how easy it is to incorporate it into a regular skincare routine. "The steamer was ready to use in under two minutes," they say. "You just fill up the water tank, plug it in, turn it on, and it was steaming within seconds."

It's not just how easy it is to operate that makes it such a fantastic facial steamer, though. The results it delivers are beyond all the others that we tested. "My skin feels softer and I could feel my pores opening as the hot steam came toward me," one of our testers reveals, noting that the steam this device puts off is a bit hotter than the other devices tested, too.

Of course, there are sacrifices to be made. Namely, this top-rated facial steamer doesn't come with an auto-shut-off button, nor does it capture the entire face when sitting in place. "I did have to move my face around a little bit to get the full effect from the steam," one of our testers reveals. Still, for the price and the many benefits it does offer, it remains the clear winner.

Operation: One-touch | Number of Settings: 2 | Steam Cycle: 6 minutes | Steam Type: Fine | Dimensions: 4.2 x 4.2 x 8.7 inches | Auto Shut-Off: No