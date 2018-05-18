The Best Face Masks for Clearing Out Your Pores

Unclogging my pores used to been a painful, frustrating experience. Pore strips didn't pack enough power to suck the junk out, and I've been shamed for taking the matter into my own hands (literally). The only thing that has worked, besides a pricey facialist appointment? Masks. 

Packed with cleansing, exfoliating, and clarifying ingredients like charcoal and clay, these masks are designed to clear out and break down the dirt, debris, and oil sitting inside your poresall within a half hour or less. And because they're balanced with moisturizing and soothing factors, your skin won't feel dry and tight once you wash them off.

There are a ton of mask options, so I narrowed the selection to seven of my all-time favorites at various price points. Keep scrolling to check them out.

1 of 6 Courtesy

THIS WORKS Evening Detox Clay Mask

The fruit acids in this green mask work to exfoliate dead skin cells, while the kaolin clay soaks up excess oil. Add two cucumber slices over your eyes, and you've got yourself a prime mask selfie.

$59 SHOP NOW
2 of 6 Courtesy

REN CLEAN SKINCARE Invisible Pores Detox Mask

You can't really shrink your pores, but unclogging them does help to make them appear smaller—hence the name of this pore detoxifying mask. French clay absorbs oil, while a trio of botanicals, including lavender, blue cypress and bergamot, cleanse the skin. 

$38 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

DR. BRANDT SKINCARE pores no more Vacuum Cleaner Pore Purifying Mask

As the name suggests, this little blue tube acts like vacuum for your pores. It's made with a combo of glycolic acid, salicylic acid, zinc, and vitamin A to exfoliate and break up the dirt and oil. It leaves you with smoother, clearer-looking skin in just 10 minutes.

Dr. Brandt $42 SHOP NOW
4 of 6 Courtesy

BOSCIA Luminizing Black Charcoal Mask

The charcoal in this formula draws out impurities, but I love it because it's also made with vitamin C to boost brightness. The best part is that it's a peel-off formula, which is oddly satisfying. 

Boscia $34 SHOP NOW
5 of 6 Courtesy

Garnier SKINACTIVE Clean+ Pore Purifying 2-in-1 Clay Cleanser/Mask

For only $6, you get a charcoal mask that is also gentle enough to be used as a daily cleanser when you're dealing with more clogged pores than usual. 

Garnier $6 SHOP NOW
6 of 6 Courtesy

L'Oreal Paris Exfoliate & Refine Pores Pure Clay Mask

This pure clay mask works to suck unwanted gunk from your pores in 10 minutes. As you wash it away, volcanic rock sloughs off dead skin cells.

L'Oreal Paris $10 SHOP NOW

