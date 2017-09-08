This Eyeliner is The Secret to a Perfect Cat Eye

When it comes to cat eyes, I often find myself wondering if the end really justifies the means. As in, were the frustrating 20 minutes I just spent perfecting my liner—and the countless makeup remover-soaked cotton balls and Q-tips sacrificed in the process—even worth it? Spoiler alert: Since even my most professional-level handiwork leaves my wings slightly crooked, the answer is often no.

But at last, I’ve finally found a shortcut to perfect cat eyes—and it’s not a sticker, filter, or tool. It’s a standard eyeliner, but with a twist: L’Oréal Paris Infallible Sculpt Liquid Eyeliner ($8; target.com) has a ballpoint tip.

$8

Why, you might ask, does a spherical applicator make all the difference? It’s because the shape gives me the power to create a blueprint for my wings. I use it like a stamp, and create a dotted line where I want my liner to land. Then, I simply use a regular, fine-point liner to connect the dots. It’s kind of like a coloring book: As long as you stay inside the lines (or along the dots, in this case), you’re pretty much golden.

That said, it’s become an indispensable tool in my kit. Like any good Readers’ Choice winner, it’s one I like to whisper to my friends about when they ask just how I got my winged eyeliner to look so sharp. But something tells me this little guy won’t stay my secret for much longer—it’s just that good.