The Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Work, According to Beauty Pros

Polling your friends on Facebook for the best eyelash growth serum isn't the only way to find the product that'll finally give you longer, thicker, fuller, eyelashes. Politely excuse yourself from that 35-comment chain on Facebook for a sec, mute the notifications, and check this out. We polled two beauty pros to find out the eyelash growth serums they actually recommend (and work!), and the results are in.

According to celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin, Rodan + Field's Enhancement Lash Boost is no joke, and worth the $150 price-tag. "I was recently introduced to Rodan + Fields Enhancements Lash Boosts by an actress, and the results are mind blowing!" he says. "Yes, it's a bit pricey, but so worth it considering the cost and maintenance of eyelash extensions."

It's probably the same exact eyelash serum all your FB friends are telling you to add to your cart, so if you needed one more opinion to justify the big purchase, this is it. The product encourages nightly use to see results in about eight weeks.

Skyy Hadley, a celeb nail and beauty expert, and the owner of As U Wish Nail Spa, recommends LASHFOOD Phyto-Medic Eyelash Enhancing Serum, a slightly less expensive tube that utilizes organic medicinal herb extracts to stimulate the hair follicles.

"I love this serum because it's formulated without parabens, sulfates, and phthalates," Hadley says. "It is also Ecocert certified, dermatologist tested, and vegan. In addition, it makes your eyelashes super healthy, thick, and long in 4-8 weeks."

If going as natural as possible is your goal, then LASHFOOD's tube is likely your best bet.