These Are the Best Brow Products at $10 and Under

Marianne Mychaskiw
Oct 19, 2017 @ 11:00 am

Fact: brows can make or break you—see your middle school yearbook picture and these celebrity brow transformations if you need cold, hard evidence. 

Gone are the days of excessive waxing and tweezing, which we're still paying for almost a decade later. Instead, products intended to either fake a fuller appearance or enhance what you already have keep steadily flying off store shelves. Luckily, you don't have to spend your entire paycheck to get the best of the best. These drugstore staples rival the performance of their department store counterparts, but at a fraction of the price. Shop our favorite brow pencils, pomades, gels, and more below, all priced at $10 or less. 

Sonia Kashuk Tinted Brow Gel

Sonia Kashuk $5 SHOP NOW
L.A. Girl Shady Slim Brow Pencil

L.A. Girl $6 SHOP NOW
Maybelline Eye Studio Sculpting Brow Mascara

Maybelline $7 SHOP NOW
Milani Stay Put Brow Color

Milani $7 SHOP NOW
Soap & Glory Arch de Triumph Eyebrow Shaper and Highlighter

Soap & Glory $8 SHOP NOW
Almay Brow Pencil

Almay $7 SHOP NOW
Rimmel Eyebrow Enhancer Palette

Rimmel London $4 SHOP NOW
NYX Microbrow Pencil

NYX $10 SHOP NOW
E.L.F. Instant Lift Brow Pencil

E.L.F. $2 SHOP NOW
Essence Make Me Brow Eyebrow Mascara

Essence $3 SHOP NOW

