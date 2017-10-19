These Are the Best Brow Products at $10 and Under

Fact: brows can make or break you—see your middle school yearbook picture and these celebrity brow transformations if you need cold, hard evidence.

Gone are the days of excessive waxing and tweezing, which we're still paying for almost a decade later. Instead, products intended to either fake a fuller appearance or enhance what you already have keep steadily flying off store shelves. Luckily, you don't have to spend your entire paycheck to get the best of the best. These drugstore staples rival the performance of their department store counterparts, but at a fraction of the price. Shop our favorite brow pencils, pomades, gels, and more below, all priced at $10 or less.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Want to Look Younger? Your Eyebrows May Be the Key, Study Says