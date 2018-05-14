The Best Eyebrow Pencils for Every Budget 

Things you know by now? Eyebrows frame your face, and if you have a pair of tweezers in your hands, you should proceed with caution. What you might not know? What eyebrow pencil is worth buying based on your budget. When there are at least eight different options priced at, say, $20, it can be hard to decide what actually deserves your cash without thorough research. 

So you don't have to waste your time Googling and reading all sorts of reviews, I've rounded up the best eyebrow pencils out there for every budget. Revlon's $5 pencil made the cut for its ability to create an incredibly natural-looking, hair-like stroke, while Tom Ford's ultra-luxe version has one of the best blending spoolies out there. Keep scrolling for a few of my favorites. 

Revlon ColorStay Brow Pencil

It's the best brow product $5 can buy. The waterproof pencil features a skinny, angled tip so you can draw extremely precise, hair-like strokes.

Burt's Bees Brow Pencil

It's less than $10 and 99.9% natural. When you hit your brows with the spoolie, the waxy formula blends into your natural hair perfectly. Made with shea butter and jojoba oil, you don't have to worry about it flaking off, either.

Laura Mercier Eyebrow Pencil

If you think shopping for an eyebrow product in a drugstore is stressful, try doing it in a Sephora. I say this because most of the brow products you can find in the beauty superstore are priced around the $20 mark. Out of all of them, though, this 24 pencil is my all-time favorite. The formula is more natural-looking than anything I've ever tried, and one pencil lasts a good five months. It's available in four different hues, and each comes with its own sharpener. 

Chantecaille Waterproof Brow Definer

If you have a little more to spend, Chantecaille's waterproof, avocado-oil-infused pencil is worth the splurge. It draws on precise lines, feels light on your skin, and blends easily, but it also doesn't smudge. 

TOM FORD Brow Sculptor with Refill

This Tom Ford eyebrow pencil is the ultimate brow luxury. I like how the tip is angled and thin, but also long, so one quick pass draws what looks like a full hair. 

