"I wear quite a bit of eye makeup—liquid liner, brow powder, and two different kinds of mascara, to be specific—so I tend to go for bi-phase remover formulas as the oil layer helps to break it all down. D&G’s version did a great job of sweeping away the brow powder and all traces of my inky black cat-eye, though I did have to use a second cotton ball soaked in the stuff to remove my mascara. If you don’t wear as much as I do, you’d easily be able to get the job done in one quick pass, so I would definitely use it again to take off the day when I have a more minimal effect going on." —Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor