Beauty Classics: InStyle Editors Weigh in on the Exact Eye Creams They Use (and Love!)  

There's several reasons we love a great eye cream. First and foremost, no matter your age, taking preventive action against fine lines and wrinkles is always a good idea. Many of our twenty-something editors make sure to regularly apply eye cream and firmly believe it's never too early to ease the aging process. Second, we're big proponents of self-care and taking time for yourself daily. Applying eye cream is a luxurious added skincare step that feels wonderful as it soothes and cools sensitive skin just around the eyes. Finally, as if it wasn't obvious (!), we're into using eye cream for the killer results we've seen from our favorite high-quality products. Keep scrolling to shop the eye creams our editors actually use.

Dr. Y Secrets Radiant Eye Cream

"Sometimes I question if the extra step of eye cream is even worth it. But trust me, it is! The gentle skin under your eyes is the first to go. I love how sheer and lightweight this formula is. I even layer it on midday for a quick pick-me-up. It’s makes me look more awake than my usual latte!" —Selene Milano, Senior Beauty Editor

Dermaologica Total Eye Care with SPF 15

"This is hands down the best eye cream I’ve tried and I’ve been using it throughout my 20s. It hydrates and plumps up the under eye area so no one will ever know how little sleep you got last night. As an added bonus, its packed with SPF 15 that protects skin against further damage." —Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer

Jurlique Nutri-Define Eye Contour Balm

"This is one my favorite eye creams of all time. It’s so hydrating and soothing, and I often feel like the skin around my eyes feels dry and uncomfortable at the end of the day. It also works for the entire eye contour, tightening the skin all around the eye and not just the area where crow’s feet form. It comes with a little metal ball that helps you massage the product in around your eye.” —Victoria Moorhouse, Beauty Editor

SK11 Essence Eye

"It’s decadent and SO effective that if I go a single day without it, I notice a difference. It’s well worth the investment price.” —Kim Peiffer, Executive Editor

Malin+Goetz Revitalizing Eye Cream

"I recently started using this Malin+Goetz Revitalizing Eye Cream at the recommendation of one our beauty editors. After a few days' use, I was hooked. Its powerful ingredients soothe undereye puffiness, diminish dark circles, and target fine lines. The result? I look more alert and awake on the daily, while taking preventive measures that'll ease the aging process." —Anna Hecht, E-commerce Editor

Fresh Rose Hydrating Eye Cream Gel

"I love this for applying during the day or in the morning when I need a cooling, hydrating product that isn’t too heavy. I feel like it makes me look more awake and comforts the skin around my eyes." —Victoria Moorhouse, Beauty Editor

Kate Somerville Goat Milk De-Puffing Eye Balm

"I’m a rookie in the eye cream realm and often forget, but the streamlined glue stick-esque shape of Kate Somerville’s Eye Balm makes application quick and easy. Since using it, any fine lines were immediately blurred over, and since it both depuffs and creates a cooling sensation, no one will ever know I stayed up late the night before sobbing over Beaches.” —Marianne Mychaskiw,  Associate Beauty Editor

