The first time we spritzed dry shampoo on our strands we were instantly hooked and have never looked back since. Thanks to the game-changing product, a good hair day is always possible without having to depend on a blowout or water to make it happen. However, not all cans of dry shampoo are created equal, and some formulas will work better with your current hair situation than others. Whether your strands need a mid-day volume boost or you want to give your dark strands a second day refresh without any powdery residue, we’ve hand-selected the best cans for you to add to your beauty arsenal.

VIDEO: The Best Dry Shampoos for Every Hair Need