The Best Dry Shampoos for Every Hair Need 

The first time we spritzed dry shampoo on our strands we were instantly hooked and have never looked back since. Thanks to the game-changing product, a good hair day is always possible without having to depend on a blowout or water to make it happen. However, not all cans of dry shampoo are created equal, and some formulas will work better with your current hair situation than others. Whether your strands need a mid-day volume boost or you want to give your dark strands a second day refresh without any powdery residue, we’ve hand-selected the best cans for you to add to your beauty arsenal.

For A Volume Blast

Yes, it sops up grease, but we're way more excited by this dry shampoo’s styling power. Spritz the length of your hair and the powder adds immediate body and helps waves hang for hours. What's more, your tousled texture looks even better the next day. 

Sachajuan Volume Powder.

Sachajuan $35 SHOP NOW
For Adding Texture

If your hairstyle falls flat by noon, this paste provides major hold and a gritty, piecey texture. Warm a bit between your fingers before rubbing into roots for the best oil-absorbing results with a lot of movement.

R + Co Badlands Dry Shampoo Paste.

R+Co $28 SHOP NOW
For Bangs

Rather than blast bangs with a wide spray, target roots with this fine nozzle, which dispenses doses of natural rice starch and kaolin clay to sop up excess oil—without leaving any residue on your fringe. Bonus: The divine flower scent makes your bangs smell fresh too.

Little Barn Apothecary Flowers + Pink Clay Dry Shampoo. 

$16 SHOP NOW
For Milking Out Your Blowouts

Oribe’s new waterless cleanser is completely weightless. It dulls slick patches without weighing down your hair with heavy powders and starches. It also doesn't add hold, so it won't disturb the style you walked out of the salon with.

Oribe Gold Lust Dry Shampoo. 

Oribe $44 SHOP NOW
For Color-Treated Hair

Don't worry about dulling your fresh dye job: This invisible mist leaves hair looking clean yet shiny thanks to microfine powder particles.

Shu Uemura Art of Hair Color Lustre Dry Cleaner.

Shu Uemura $39 SHOP NOW
For Gray Hair

A clear solution will tamp down grease without giving your hair shade a dull finish. In fact, this can by Nexxus also contains pearl extract to impart a healthy luster.

Nexxus New York Salon Care Dry Shampoo Refreshing Mist.

Nexxus $12 SHOP NOW
For Blond Hair

Forget stressing out over the product blending with blond shades. Allow Suave’s transparent formula to set and dry and you'll have refreshed strands without any residue.

Suave Professionals Moroccan Infusion Weightless Dry Shampoo.

Suave $5 SHOP NOW
For Dark Hair

This coffee shade blends into roots—it doesn't stain skin like some other tinted versions. And the tapioca starch easily soaks up unwanted oils without leaving any traces of chalky residue.

AG Jet Black Dry Shampoo. 

$28 SHOP NOW

