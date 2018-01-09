The Best Drugstore Powder Foundations Under $20

Jan 09, 2018

What looks like a traditional compact, but gives an airbrushed look without the need for a final layer of setting powder? A powder foundation, of course. We love the versatility of a good solid base—when used dry, you get a matte, velvety texture, but when applied with a wet brush, the finish is sheer and skin-like. There are countless formulas on the market, but when you don't have the time or budget for the luxury options, rest assured that these drugstore staples, all priced under $20, impart just as flawless of an effect. Shop the full list below.

1 of 7 Courtesy

L'Oreal Paris Naturale Mineral Foundation

L'Oreal $12 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Iman Second to None Foundation

Iman Cosmetics $17 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Maybelline Better Skin Powder Foundation

Maybelline $9 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Milani Even Touch Powder Foundation

Milani $10 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

NYX Stay Matte But Not Flat Powder Foundation

NYX $10 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Neutrogena Mineral Sheers Powder Foundation

Neutrogena $12 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Burt's Bees 100% Natural Mattifying Powder Foundation

Burt's Bees $16 SHOP NOW

