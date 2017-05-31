The 7 Best Drugstore Moisturizers Right Now

If you have yet to discover the skincare treasures housed in the aisles of your local drugstore, it's time to get acquainted. Filled with ingredients like hyaluronic acid and fruit extracts, the performance of these wallet-friendly formulas is giving our department store staples some stiff competition. Now that's what we call a cheap thrill.

Scroll down to see our 7 favorites now.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Skin Treatments Dermatologists Say Aren't Worth the Money