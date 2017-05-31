The 7 Best Drugstore Moisturizers Right Now

Background, Getty; Courtesy (6)
Marianne Mychaskiw
May 31, 2017 @ 12:30 pm

If you have yet to discover the skincare treasures housed in the aisles of your local drugstore, it's time to get acquainted. Filled with ingredients like hyaluronic acid and fruit extracts, the performance of these wallet-friendly formulas is giving our department store staples some stiff competition. Now that's what we call a cheap thrill.

Scroll down to see our 7 favorites now.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Frudia Blueberry Hydrating Cream

The blueberry aroma almost smells like something we'd eat, but trust us, the fruit extract will do far more for your skin's moisture barrier than your taste buds.

available at CVS $20
2 of 7 Courtesy

Garnier SkinActive Moisture Bomb

Your skin will practically drink in this gel-cream hybrid, which is packed with a generous amount of hyaluronic acid, and won't feel heavy even on the most humid days.

Garnier $13
3 of 7 Courtesy

Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream with SPF 30

The addition of SPF 30 gives you armor against the sun's UV rays, while the skin-firming peptides fused with niacinamide means you don't have to go so hard with your contouring brush.

Olay $24
4 of 7 Courtesy

L'Oreal Age Perfect Rosy Tone Cream

Infused with sheer, petal-toned pigments to mimic that healthy, post-yoga flush, one dollop will have the world seeing your complexion through rose-tinted glasses—or rather, Instagram's 1977 filter.

L'Oreal $20
5 of 7 Courtesy

Lumene Glow Reveal Moisturizer

Paging Lady Macbeth: even the most stubborn spots are no match for the potent amount of vitamin C and arctic cloudberry mixed into this glow-enhancing cream.

Lumene $25
6 of 7 Courtesy

Skinfix Hydrating Lotion

One drop of this peptide-rich cream goes a long way, and doesn't pill when you apply a layer of foundation over the top.

available at Target $20
7 of 7 Courtesy

Formula 10.0.6 Thirst No More Moisturizer

It's easy to wax poetic over the benefits of consuming watermelon—you eat, you drink, you wash your face. Combined with a side of apple extract and hyaluronic acid, everyone's favorite summer fruit can deliver that same intense hydration to your skin.

Formula 10.0.6 $9

