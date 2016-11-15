The Best New Mascaras Under $15

Another day, another tube of mascara—are we right? Though we love a good luxury formula, we often run through the entire tube before our next direct deposit goes through, making for a pretty heavy investment. Luckily, we've struck gold with a few of these drugstore staples, which are as easy on the eyes as they are on your wallet. Shop the best new formulas we've found so far below, priced at $15 and under.

Pacifica Dream Big Mascara

The pretty unicorn-embellished exterior will draw you in, but the insane volume this vegan formula will give even the shortest lashes will keep you coming back for more.

Maybelline Volum' Express The Falsies Push Up Angel

Not unlike your favorite push-up bra, this mascara gives your lashes the perfect amount of lift and separation, and amps up the sex appeal of both minimalist and smoky looks alike.

L'Oreal Voluminous Feline Noir Mascara

Give your cat eye a super-graphic edge with this inky noir formula. Between the precise wand and the intense color, even your friends will be fooled into thinking you're rocking a faux strip.

Rimmel Volume Colorist Mascara

Consider this a lash tint with a day job. This mascara gradually darkens your natural lashes within two weeks of extended use, leaving your bare set defined long after you've reached for the eye makeup remover.

NYX Double Stacked Mascara

When you're really going for that faux lash effect, opt for a fiber-based formula like NYX's, which can stretch your natural set to skyscraper-esque lengths in just a few swipes. Begin with an initial base coat of Double Stacked, and once the fibers are in formation, bookend it with another sweep to lock in the effect.

No. 7 Dramatic Lift Mascara

We love how the contoured wand hugs the shape of your eye, so even those tiny lashes on your inner corners won't miss out on the fun.

Soap & Glory Thick and Fast HD Mascara

The unique double-sided wand allows you to build more length or volume as you see fit, without screaming obvious even under the most discriminating HD lenses.

CoverGirl So Lashy BlastPro Mascara

Use the wand to evenly coat your lashes in the blacker-than-black liquid, then use the unique ball-ended tip to remove clumps, and further detail individual areas. It can also be used to impart a Twiggy-esque effect to the shorter hairs on your lower lash line.

