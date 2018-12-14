5 Drugstore Beauty Products Meghan Markle’s Makeup Artist Swears By
One of my all-time favorite concealers for hiding dark circles retails $7, and I'll use Simple's Micellar Water over a pricey anti-aging cleanser any day. My point? Drugstore beauty products can work just as well (sometimes, even better!) than the pricey stuff. Don't just take it from me, though... Celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin (yes, the man responsible for Meghan Markle's wedding day beauty look) totally agrees that drugstores are packed with amazing products.
To prove his point (and to help you navigate those saturated aisles), Martin scoured CVS and gave us the scoop on the five drugstore beauty products worth buying this winter. Check them out below.
VIDEO: Daniel Martin's Two Life-changing Makeup Hacks
Makeup Academy Contour Palette
"Use this to shape out eyes and cheeks, especially in the evening," Martin says.
Ardell Professional Wispie Lashes in Black 122
"For that added pop in the eyes to make them appear bigger!" Martin suggests.
Maybelline Lemonade Craze Eyeshadow Palette
"This palette includes a lot of eyeshadow options to create so many looks for the holidays," Martin notes.
JOAH Glow Activator Radiance Primer: Gold
"This stuff is great after moisturizer for that added hydration and glow," Martin says.
NYX Professional Makeup Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick in Vintage
"Love this color for multiple use on the lips and cheeks," Martin says.