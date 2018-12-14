5 Drugstore Beauty Products Meghan Markle’s Makeup Artist Swears By

One of my all-time favorite concealers for hiding dark circles retails $7, and I'll use Simple's Micellar Water over a pricey anti-aging cleanser any day. My point? Drugstore beauty products can work just as well (sometimes, even better!) than the pricey stuff. Don't just take it from me, though... Celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin (yes, the man responsible for Meghan Markle's wedding day beauty look) totally agrees that drugstores are packed with amazing products.

To prove his point (and to help you navigate those saturated aisles), Martin scoured CVS and gave us the scoop on the five drugstore beauty products worth buying this winter. Check them out below.

VIDEO: Daniel Martin's Two Life-changing Makeup Hacks