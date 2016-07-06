These Are the 6 Best Drugstore Liquid Liners We've Found

Time Inc. Digital Studio (4); courtesy
Marianne Mychaskiw
Jul 06, 2016 @ 6:30 am

As the saying goes, the higher the wing, the closer to heaven. Second to a bold lip, nothing makes a statement like a super-dramatic cat eye, but at the rate we go through our liquid liner, stocking up on department store staples would probably cost as much (if not more) than our monthly rent. Luckily, liquid liner pens of the drugstore variety have been stepping their game up, and the super-precise stylos paired with the inky black finishes rival the effect of their higher-priced counterparts. Talk about a cheap thrill. Check out a few of our faves below.

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty
 

 

 

1 of 6 courtesy

Revlon Colorstay Liquid Eye Pen in Blackest Black

Revlon $9 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 6 courtesy

Maybelline Master Precise Eyeliner

Maybelline $7 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 courtesy

Essence Waterproof Eyeliner Pen

Essence $3 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 6 courtesy

L'Oreal Infallible The Super Slim Liner

L'Oreal $7 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 6 courtesy

Milani Eye Tech Extreme in Blackest Black

Milani $8 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 6 courtesy

CoverGirl Bombshell Intensity Eyeliner in Pitch Black Passion

CoverGirl $6 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!