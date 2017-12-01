The Best Drugstore Highlighters for an Instant Winter Glow

If the harsh winter weather is causing your skin to look dull and pale it's time to add an illuminating highlighter to your makeup routine. There are several formulas that deliver intense radiance without breaking the bank, and we've rounded up our faves.

From liquid potions to iridescent powders these cream-of-the-crop drugstore picks will give your skin that extra boost of glimmer to help you shine bright throughout the frigid season.

Milani Multitasker Face Powder

Streamline your beauty routine with this double duty powder that offers a matte luminous coverage.

Physicians Formula Mineral Glow Pearls Powder Palette

Here's a drugstore option that not only delivers a radiant finish, but also conditions and smooths skin to blur out blemishes. 

NYX Baked Blush + Illuminator + Bronzer

Get your glow on with this luminous blush and bronzer. Dampen your brush before dusting on your cheeks for twice the impact.

L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Liquid Glow Illuminator

Mix a drop of this luminous product into foundation for a stunning all over glow that would even rival Jennifer Lopez's radiant skin.

Boots Botanics Radiance Highlighter Pen

Say goodbye to tired dull eyes, and hello to your brightest peepers yet with this luminous ginseng filled highlighter.

E.L.F. Baked Blush

Kick dull skin to the curb and dust on this shimmering powder for an intense radiant boost.

Revlon Highlighting Palette

Blend these multi-dimensional shades into cheeks and on the bridge of the nose to instantly make features pop.

No7 Skin Illuminator Highlighter

It will be tough for anyone to notice where your skin ends and where this radiant illuminator begins. The iridescent formula will go undetected and give your skin the appearance of natural light from within.

