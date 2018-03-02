The Best Drugstore Contour Kits That Makeup Artists Swear By

Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images
Victoria Moorhouse
Mar 02, 2018

So you’re down to copy Kim Kardashian’s chiseled contour, but not exactly thrilled with the price of the $48 kit? Problem solved. We reached out to top industry makeup artists to get their suggestions on the best drugstore contour kits for making your cheekbones pop on a budget that allows for your addiction to shopping.

And if you haven’t aced the technique yet (don’t worry—it takes time), picking up an affordable contour kit is probably a better option anyway. Keep scrolling to check out seven pro-approved buys from some of your favorite makeup brands.

1 of 5 Courtesy

Jordana Sculpt N' Go Creamy Contour Stick

 Justine Purdue, a makeup artist for Streeters, says that Jordana Sculpt N' Go Creamy Contour Stick is one of her favorites to contour with because it "blends like a dream" and perfectly creates a shadow on the skin. She pairs it with the Jordana Glow N' Go Strobing Sticks in Radiant Glow.

2 of 5 Courtesy

HARD CANDY LOOK PRO! ULTIMATE CONTOUR & SCULPT KIT

Makeup artist Andrew Sotomayor told InStyle that this Hard Candy buy is one of his favorites because it includes everything you need to do a full contour. 

3 of 5 Courtesy

Maybelline Master Contour V-Shape Duo Stick Confuter & Highlighter

"Maybelline Master Contour V-Shape Duo is my favorite drugstore contour product," says celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg. "I love it because it’s super user-friendly." She says it comes in different skin tone options, and the light cream texture of the stick makes for incredibly easy blending. 

4 of 5 Courtesy

COVERGIRL truBLEND Contour Palette

"This reasonably-priced contour palette includes makeup for highlighting, contouring, and bronzing," says Yuki Hayashi, a Makeup Artist for Streeters. "The creamy formulas can be easily applied and blended with a sponge."

5 of 5 Courtesy

Physicians Formula Bronze Boost Contour

"If you love a matte finish, this is the perfect, easy-to-use formula," says Stoj, a makeup artist for Streeters. She says the velvet finish is bendable and buildable, and the formula is gluten-free and cruelty-free. 

 

