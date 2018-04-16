The 8 Best Drugstore Concealers Under $15

Budget-friendly concealers that'll completely cover up your chronic dark circles. 

Victoria Moorhouse
Apr 16, 2018 @ 3:00 pm

I've been known to drop at least $40 on a concealer to cover up my chronic dark circles, but after test-driving a few drugstore concealers that landed on my desk over the past few months, now I know the splurge was definitely unnecessary. If I had picked up one of these budget-friendly options from the get-go, I'd be $25 richer, and I'd have even, glowing skin. 

Take a trip to your nearest drugstore or Target, and you'll find there are actually a ton of really fantastic, super affordable concealers that rival the performance of the pricey ones. You can count on them for covering up discoloration, masking healing blemishes, and of course, making you look awake in a matter of seconds. Keep scrolling for a few of the best drugstore concealers available right now.

NYX HD Concealer

The tiny doe-foot applicator allows you to precisely place this highly pigmented formula exactly where you need it. As the HD in the name suggests, it creates a seamless, basically poreless finish on your skin. 

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Dark Circle Treatment & Concealer

This concealer is specifically made to cover up dark circles. The formula dispenses through a soft, fluffy tip to help gently blend it onto your under-eyes—a particularly sensitive area. 

COVERGIRL Vitalist Healthy Cream Concealer

I'm in love with this new CoverGirl concealer because it masks discoloration, but also brings a glow and healthy dew to the skin. It's not as full-coverage as some of the other concealers on this list, but it's buildable, so you can work it into medium-coverage territory. 

Maybelline Face Studio Master Conceal

Maybelline's Master Conceal is a drugstore cult classic because the easy-to-blend liquid formula is basically weightless while providing an impressive amount of coverage. 

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Concealer

The most annoying thing about covering up a zit with concealer is when the formula dries up and flakes, which then makes the pimple look all the more noticeable. This Neutrogena concealer has a hydrating core to keep skin moisturized while masking discoloration with color pigments. 

IMAN Second to None Cover Cream

Concealers are notoriously lacking in medium-to-deep skin-tone shade options. IMAN Cosmetics solved that issue with this line of creamy pot concealers, which provide a lasting, matte finish. Apply with your fingers or a brush to even out your skin or mask blemishes.

L.A. Girl Pro Conceal HD Concealer

This buildable concealer is available in a massive 20+ shades, including a green-tinted color that's meant to help counteract redness. For only $5, you don't really need an excuse to pick one (or three) up during your next drugstore run. 

Rimmel Lasting Finish Breathable Concealer

Can't stand the feeling of product on your face in the muggy spring and summer? Rimmel's formula is breathable in the sense that it won't clog your pores, and it feels light as a feather on your skin. 

