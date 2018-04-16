The 8 Best Drugstore Concealers Under $15

I've been known to drop at least $40 on a concealer to cover up my chronic dark circles, but after test-driving a few drugstore concealers that landed on my desk over the past few months, now I know the splurge was definitely unnecessary. If I had picked up one of these budget-friendly options from the get-go, I'd be $25 richer, and I'd have even, glowing skin.

Take a trip to your nearest drugstore or Target, and you'll find there are actually a ton of really fantastic, super affordable concealers that rival the performance of the pricey ones. You can count on them for covering up discoloration, masking healing blemishes, and of course, making you look awake in a matter of seconds. Keep scrolling for a few of the best drugstore concealers available right now.

