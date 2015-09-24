12 Drugstore Beauty Products Every Woman Should Own

While we’re all for a luxe splurge, nothing makes us happier than a good beauty bargain—especially when we stumble on a product that actually works. The truth is some of the best makeup removers, cleansers, and moisturizers can be found at your local drugstore, each ringing in at $15 or less. To prove it to you, we rounded up 12 of the most affordable, editor-tested favorites that we believe every woman should have in her arsenal. Scroll down to shop.

1 of 12 Courtesy

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Wipes

We can always count on these editor-approved towelettes ($7; ulta.com) to get rid of every last trace of makeup and mascara—especially when we can’t summon the energy to walk to the sink. 

2 of 12 Courtesy

Gillette Venus Embrace 

Why steal your boyfriend’s razor when you can get the smoothest shave ever with a trusty Gillette Venus ($14; drugstore.com)? It features a pivoting head that makes it easier to glide over curves and tricky areas like the ankles and the back of the knees.

3 of 12 Courtesy

Dove Beauty Bar 

When it comes to cleansing the face and body, we believe in the “less is more” approach, which is why we buy Dove’s Beauty Bar ($15 for 8 bars; drugstore.com) in bulk. The gentle cleanser sweeps away impurities without ever stripping the skin of any necessary oils. 

4 of 12 Courtesy

Batiste Dry Shampoo 

Unlike some dry shampoos we’ve tried, this one ($8; ulta.com) gives our blowouts an extra day (or two) without leaving behind a white, chalky mess. Plus, it smells great. 

5 of 12 Courtesy

L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Mascara

This lash-lengthening classic ($8; ulta.com), worn by the likes of Blake Lively, Zoe Saldana, and Lily Aldridge, kills it in our annual Best Beauty Buys roundup year after year. 

6 of 12 Courtesy

Vaseline

This bathroom cabinet staple ($5; drugstore.com) has more beauty uses than you probably realize. From removing makeup to softening dry cuticles, it’s our go-to for practically everything. 

7 of 12 Courtesy

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion 

As long as we have a bottle of Aveeno’s Daily Moisturizing Lotion ($11; drugstore.com) in our lives, dry, flaky skin won’t be an issue. The oatmeal-infused, no-frills formula provides hydration that lasts the entire day and it’s safe to use on even the most sensitive skin. 

8 of 12 Courtesy

John Frieda Frizz-Ease Original

This silicone-based serum ($10; ulta.com) has helped us through many a bad hair day over the years. Just a dab of this stuff makes our over-styled tresses feel healthy and smooth. 

9 of 12 Courtesy

Essie Polish in Ballet Slippers

You can’t talk about cult-classic beauty products without mentioning Essie’s nail polish in Ballet Slippers ($9; essie.com). The sheer, pink hue is a timeless option that looks good on literally everyone. 

10 of 12 Courtesy

Maybelline Baby Lips Lip Balm

Who isn’t a Baby Lips addict? If you can’t find at least five of these moisturizing sticks of magic ($5; ulta.com) at the bottom of your handbag, you’re doing it wrong. 

11 of 12 Courtesy

Biore Deep Cleansing Pore Strips 

There’s something oddly satisfying about peeling off a Biore pore strip ($7; ulta.com) and seeing the gunk and grime that was once living in your skin. Don’t act like you can’t relate. 

12 of 12 Courtesy

Aquaphor Healing Ointment 

Aside from preventing scars, a little bit of Aquaphor ($7; target.com) can go a long way to soothe chapped lips, tame unruly brows, conceal split ends, and even heal a new tattoo

