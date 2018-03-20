10 Foundations for Glowy, Dewy Skin

Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images
Victoria Moorhouse
Mar 20, 2018 @ 6:30 pm

The first step in getting to that dewy skin status is actually taking off your makeup before bed with a cleanser (not a wipe...) and slathering on some moisturizer. After you lock down a solid skincare habit, you can boost the glow factor with a radiant-finish foundation.

Infused with conditioning, light-reflecting ingredients, these creamy formulas will give you the coverage you're looking for, evening out your skin tone and covering up redness, while leaving behind a dewy, youthful, and subtly lustrous finish that screams "I slept for more than six hours." Seriously, you might even skip out on highlighter.

From NARS to Maybelline, we rounded up nine of the best dewy finish foundation options out there, ranging in coverage options, and most importantly, in price point.

VIDEO: One Of These $3 Lip Balms Is Sold Every Second Across the World

1 of 10 Courtesy

Burt's Bees Goodness Glows Full Coverage Liquid Makeup

Ready for this? Burt’s Bee’s full-coverage, radiant-finish foundation is almost 99 percent natural, so if going green is your goal in 2018, this bottle is one to consider. 

Burt's Bees $16 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Laura Mercier Candleglow Soft Luminous Foundation

That candlelight glow! You can create it sans fire with this luminous-finish foundation from Laura Mercier. The micro-fine radiant-pearl mica mixed into the formula also softens the look of fine lines and wrinkles. 

Laura Mercier $48 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Physicians Formula The Healthy Foundation SPF 20

Vegan and cruelty free, Physician’s Formula’s glowy foundation is also incredibly lightweight and boosted with a skin-brightening complex.

Physicians Formula $13 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

CHANEL VITALUMIÈRE MOISTURE-RICH RADIANCE SUNSCREEN FLUID MAKEUP

Tired, dull skin gets an instant boost thanks to Chanel’s liquid foundation. It’s made with light-reflecting pigments that mimic what you thought your favorite Instagram filter was only capable of creating. 

Chanel $60 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Maybelline FIT ME! Dewy + Smooth Foundation 

Under $10, Maybelline’s creamy foundation has impeccable coverage, while leaving your skin dewy and smooth. Apply with a beautyblender to amplify the finish.

Maybelline $6 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Touche Éclat Le Teint Radiance Awakening Foundation SPF 22

Meghan Markle swears by the concealer version of this product, so the foundation definitely enticed us. The vitamin E in the formula works to protect your skin from harmful agents, while the SPF 22 gives you added protection from the sun’s rays. The coverage? Natural, buildable, and downright angelic. 

YSL $58 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder Youth-Boosting Perfect Skin Foundation

Coveting that Hollywood glow? Charlotte Tilbury has your answer. The long-lasting, 18-hour-wear pigment leaves behind a glowy, luminous finish, while anti-aging actives work to trigger collagen production, so you’ll have that glow long after you take off the foundation. 

Charlotte Tilbury $46 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Healthy Luminous Makeup

With 40 percent water and vitamin E and C, this drugstore foundation hydrates, nourishes, and evens out your skin tone. The end result is in the name—luminous, dewy, and fresh-faced. 

L'Oreal Paris $11 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

GIORGIO ARMANI BEAUTY Luminous Silk Foundation

Probably the most iconic luminous foundation of all time, this bottle gets Kim Kardashian’s stamp of approval. What’s more, it’s so weightless that you’ll probably forget it’s even on your face. 

Giorgio Armani $64 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation

What sets NARS’ take on radiant foundations apart is that it’s incredibly long-lasting, touted with a 16-hour wear. On the pricier side, sure, but you don’t need more than dime-sized dollop to cover your entire face, so your bottle will last. 

Nars $49 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!