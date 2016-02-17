Find the Best Dark Lipstick to Flatter Your Skin Tone

Dark lipsticks make the largest contrast against fair skin, so while it's important to determine your undertones no matter your complexion, as veering in the wrong direction can be the most dramatic in this situation. "You'll want to opt for rich berry tones with a blue base if you have cool tones, but if you're fair and warm, go for something more yellow-based," Johnson says. For those with neutral tones or who are unsure, a deep hue with slightly brown hints would be the best bet.

On Anna: Seduction by Laura Mercier, $28; sephora.com.

Also try: Lorac Alter Ego Lipstick in Pin Up, $17; ulta.com. Maybelline Color Sensational Lipstick in Divine Wine, $7; drugstore.com. Make Up For Ever Rouge Artist Intense in #44, $20; sephora.com.