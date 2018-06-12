The 7 Best Cream Highlighters for a Natural Glow

Victoria Moorhouse
Jun 12, 2018 @ 2:00 pm

I'm sure drinking a ton of water and consuming a gut-healthy diet can help boost your skin's glow. In fact, I'm doing everything I can to follow this recipe for healthy, youthful-looking skin. But while I wait for those natural results to pop up, I'm going to fake it with two swipes of cream highlighter on my cheekbones. 

The creamy consistency of the product allows it to sink into your skin—rather than sitting on top—making your complexion look dewy, fresh, and radiant. Highlighter is one of the most popular beauty product categories, so there are thousands of options out there. To help you figure out what's actually worth buying, I rounded up the seven best I've tried. Whether you have $6 to spend or $60, you have options.

Wander Beauty On-the-Glow Blush & Illuminator

This dual-sided blush/highlighter is perfect for faking the healthy glow that comes with actually getting a solid eight hours of sleep every single night. 

RMS Beauty Living Luminizer 

RMS Beauty's Luminizer was rated InStyle's Best Highlighter of 2018, and it's received InStyle's Best Beauty Buys stamp of approval for years. The creamy formula sinks into your skin and makes you look glowy—not glittery. 

Ilia Illuminator 

This stick highlighter is infused with rosehip oil, so your skin looks glowy and feels moisturized. 

Maybelline Face Studio Master Strobe

If you do want a little more shimmer, this $8 Maybelline find is for you. 

FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick

While most highlighters are available in two to three shades, Rihanna launched her stick highlighter collection with 10 different color options. My favorite? Rum, a gilded bronze. 

COVERGIRL Vitalist Healthy Glow Highlighter

This is one of the best products I've ever used for creating a dewy skin look. Dab it on your cheekbones and underneath your brow bone for the best results. 

Glossier Haloscope Highlighter

This highlighter reached celebrity status thanks to its moisturizing, oil core. The nourishing core is surrounded by color pigments infused with crystal extracts for a subtle shimmer. 

