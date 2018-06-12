The 7 Best Cream Highlighters for a Natural Glow

I'm sure drinking a ton of water and consuming a gut-healthy diet can help boost your skin's glow. In fact, I'm doing everything I can to follow this recipe for healthy, youthful-looking skin. But while I wait for those natural results to pop up, I'm going to fake it with two swipes of cream highlighter on my cheekbones.

The creamy consistency of the product allows it to sink into your skin—rather than sitting on top—making your complexion look dewy, fresh, and radiant. Highlighter is one of the most popular beauty product categories, so there are thousands of options out there. To help you figure out what's actually worth buying, I rounded up the seven best I've tried. Whether you have $6 to spend or $60, you have options.

