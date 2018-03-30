7 Cream Eyeshadows That Don’t Ever Crease

Cream eyeshadows are an easier, more straightforward alternative to powder formulas. You can apply them with your fingers, and they don't involve a set of brushes and YouTube-worthy technique. That being said, not all formulas are created equal. If you have oily eyelids, finding cream shadows that don't crease, smudge, or slide off can be a struggle.

Since the only way to really find out if a cream eyeshadow is long-wearing is by trying it, I've done the groundwork for you by testing a bunch of different formulas from my favorite brands. I put in the hard work, day after day, until I found shadows that actually stay on.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Here, seven cream eyeshadows that you can trust will never, ever crease.

VIDEO: One of These $3 Lip Balms Is Sold Every Second Around the World