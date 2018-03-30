7 Cream Eyeshadows That Don’t Ever Crease

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Mar 30, 2018 @ 3:00 pm

Cream eyeshadows are an easier, more straightforward alternative to powder formulas. You can apply them with your fingers, and they don't involve a set of brushes and YouTube-worthy technique. That being said, not all formulas are created equal. If you have oily eyelids, finding cream shadows that don't crease, smudge, or slide off can be a struggle.

Since the only way to really find out if a cream eyeshadow is long-wearing is by trying it, I've done the groundwork for you by testing a bunch of different formulas from my favorite brands. I put in the hard work, day after day, until I found shadows that actually stay on.

Here, seven cream eyeshadows that you can trust will never, ever crease.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Milk Makeup Eye Pigment in Jam Room 

For unexpected, bold colors like this lavender shadow, look no further than Milk Makeup's range of shades. They're so pigmented that you get the color payoff with just one swipe across your lids. 

2 of 7 Courtesy

Glossier Lidstar in Fawn

You can pretty much guarantee that any product with Beyoncé's approval is going to do exactly what it promises. This includes the Glossier eyeshadow she debuted on her eyelids at the 2018 Grammys. While Bey wore Lidstar in Fawn, all of the six shades add soft, buildable, glistening color to eyes that lasts all day. Dab the doefoot applicator onto your lid and blend with your fingertips to lock the shadow in place. 

3 of 7 Courtesy

Chanel Ombre Premiere Longwear Cream Eyeshadow in Verderame

I get it if just looking at this vibrant turquoise Chanel shadow in its pot intimidates you, but it's a surprisingly versatile shade. A single coat offers a satin finish, while layering it will give you a more dramatic effect. Either way, the shadow is essentially effortless to apply. The smooth-texture formula glides on equally well with brushes or your fingertip. 

4 of 7 Courtesy

Chantecaille Mermaid Eye Color in Starfish

This shadow stays in place, which the key requirement for cream formulas, but it's also spiked with anti-aging silk extract that helps lift and brighten your eye area. 

5 of 7 Courtesy

Charlotte Tilbury Eyes to Mesmerize Cream Eyeshadow in Bette

Beloved by beauty editors alike, Charlotte Tilbury's creamy champagne shadow is your best bet for soft, barely-there color. 

6 of 7 Courtesy 

Maybelline Eye Studio Color Tattoo 24HR Eyeshadow

When you need to quickly look awake (even when you're not), dab Maybelline's silver shadow on the inner corners of your eyes. If you sweep the metallic shade across your entire lid, you'll get an all-over brightening effect. 

7 of 7 Courtesy

Tom Ford Cream Color for Eyes in Caviar

Super-pigmented and weightless, a smoky eye created with Tom Ford's metallic cream shadow will stay smudge-free even on sweaty nights out. 

