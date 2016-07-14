The 10 Best Cream Blushes Under $15

Courtesy
Marianne Mychaskiw
Jul 14, 2016 @ 5:00 pm

How do we love cream blush? Let us count the ways. You don't need very much to give your skin an immediate lit-from-within glow, and catering to the lazy girl in all of us, no additional makeup tools or sponges are required for application. Simply dab it on iwth your finger, then blend out to diffuse the color. Cream blushes are also super versatile, moonlighting as a matte lip color when repurposed onto your pout. While just about every luxury brand out there counts the product as part of their lineup, you don't have to spend big to score a believable flush, and we put together a list of the best wallet-friendly options we've found so far. Shop our 10 favorite formulas priced at $15 and under.

1 of 10 Courtesy

L'Oreal Paris Visible Lift Blur Blush

L'Oreal $11 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

NYX Cosmetics Cream Blush

NYX $7 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Pixi Multibalm

Pixi $12 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

E.L.F. Beautifully Bare Blush

E.L.F. $4 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Chosungah22 So Tiny Lip & Cheek Face Color

$14 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Maybelline Baby Skin Instant Cheek Flush

Maybelline $6 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Sephora Collection Blush Me

Sephora Collection $6 SHOP NOW
8 of 10

Sonia Kashuk Creme Blush

Sonia Kashuk $10 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Josie Maran Coconut Watercolor Cheek Gelée

Josie Maran $13 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Revlon Cream Blush

$13 SHOP NOW

