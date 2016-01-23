5 Spa Treatments for Valentine's Day That's Totally Worth Traveling For

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
Jan 23, 2016 @ 1:00 pm

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, but it's not too late to book a trip for a romantic spa getaway. Traveling with your partner can be fun, but indulging in a luxurious treatment can make any adventure ten times better. From aromatic massages to herbal steaming, we've gathered 5 impressive services that will have you ready to pack your bags. Read on to discover the ritzy deals that will guarantee an unforgettable holiday.

RELATED: 7 Life-Changing Books to Make Your Good Relationship Great

 

1 of 5 Courtesy

 Bay Point resort in Panama City, Florida

The Bay Point resort in Panama City, Florida has some of the most beautiful private beaches, but we're obsessed with their Serenity Spa and Salon. Treat yourself and your partner to one hour and twenty minutes of tranquility as their specialists use European techniques to massage away stress in a couples suite. 

$310; baypointresorts.com

Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

Ponte Vedra Inn & Club in Ponte Vedra, Florida

If you make it to Ponte Vedra Inn & Club for this luxurious three-hour treatment you'll definitely feel lucky. The cozy couples' suite is equipped a Jacuzzi bath, steam room, and private patio where visitors will experience a Signature Massage, Ponte Vedra Facial, and aromatherapy steam and soak. Plus, their exclusive partnership with Zents allows you to customize the experience with your favorite fragrance.

$565; pontevedra.com

3 of 5 Courtesy

Casa Velas Hotel in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Explore Mexico's east coast, and indulge in a relaxing stay at the luxurious Casa Velas Hotel in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. If you're looking for a spa treatment with an outdoor twist then the spa's Romantic Moonlight Experience is perfect. Couples will enjoy a 60 minute massage with calming essential oils right under the moonlight and stars of the tropical destination. After rejuvenating your mind, body, and soul, end the evening with a champagne toast and strawberries with chocolate.

$360; hotelcasavelas.com

Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

El Conquistador Resort, a Waldorf Astoria Resort in Puerto Rico

Here's a treatment that is definitely worth hopping on a plane for. Couples who travel to the El Conquistador Resort, a Waldorf Astoria Resort in Puerto Rico, can indulge in a rejuvenating skin smoothing scrub, which combines grape-derived enzymes with fruit acids to slough off dead skin cells. Immediately following the treatment, a vitamin A, C, and E cream is rubbed over the skin for a silky-soft finish.

$300; elconresort.com

Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

Spa Pure Waikiki in Honolulu, Hawaii

Prepare to be pampered with not one, but two massages. The first is a therapeutic experience, which is followed by a session in Ganbanyoku herbal steam domes. Couples will then feel the healing powers of the sea in a unique ocean massage. The island treatment concludes with a herbal soak that is sure to be the highlight of your visit to Hawaii. 

$320; spapurewaikiki.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!