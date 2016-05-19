Coral Lipstick Is the New Nude for Summer—Find Your Perfect Match

Okay—maybe "new" is a stretch considering that we break the shade out every spring and summer once the temperature rises above 60 degrees. Perfectly walking the line between a traditional pink and a bold citrus, it almost seems to exclaim that winter is finally over, and is super-flattering on all skin tones. "Coral is the one bright color that still looks natural, unlike more dramatic tones like red or fuchsia," says makeup artist Nick Barose, who recommends pairing your lip with a coordinating shade of blush. "It looks bright in the tube, but when used sparingly, it's sheer and can be layered for more of a pop, so don't be intimidated by the boldness in the package." The color gets a certain Jennifer Lopez vibe when teamed with a soft metallic gold on the eye (and appropriate strobing, of course), though it looks stunning all on its own—especially against a summer tan.

"It brings warmth to the face, and in the summer when your skin also gets warmer, your regular nude lipstick might become too light or too beige," Barose adds. We asked the pro to share his picks for the best coral lipsticks and glosses for every skin tone, and he revealed the exact hues he used on his clients Lupita Nyong'o, Amy Poehler, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Read on for all the details.