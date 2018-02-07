8 Luxe Concealers That Are Worth Every Single Penny

Victoria Moorhouse
Feb 07, 2018

What's the first thing you ask a friend who tells you they just dropped a massive amount of cash on a beauty product? "Was it really worth it?!" Hopefully, more often than not, they say yes, and spending all that $$$ wasn't a total waste. And when it comes to these eight concealers, we've discovered they're worthy of every single penny of their high price-tags.

Dark circles and discoloration don't stand a chance against these products. With easy to blend pigment that sits comfortably on your face all day, you won't feel like it's a splurge at all. It's a necessity. Check out our roundup of some of the best concealers out there, here.

BOBBI BROWN Intensive Skin Serum Concealer

Packed with skin-benefiting ingredients, this concealer has a serum-like consistency, so if you prefer a formula that feels ultra-lightweight but actually covers up your dark circles, this Bobbi Brown creation is for you.

Bobbi Brown $43 SHOP NOW
LANCÔME Teint Idole Ultra Wear Camouflage Concealer

A little goes a very long way when it comes to this tube. Available in 16 shades, you can count on this ultra-pigmented formula to mask dark circles and redness in seconds—and all day long, too.

Lancome $31 SHOP NOW
CLÉ DE PEAU BEAUTÉ Concealer Broad Spectrum SPF 25

You're probably thinking, "$70?! What?!" OK, yes, that's rather expensive for a concealer, but this stuff is of cult-classic status. It blends with ease, naturally sinking into your skin with a lasting finish that doesn't cake up or crease. So now you get why everyone is freaking out...

Cle de Peau Beaute $70 SHOP NOW
Tom Ford Concealing Pen

Tom Ford's concealing pen makes the list due to its innovative sponge-tip design. The creamy, easy-to-blend formula dispenses out of the tip. Dap the pen gently on the spot you need to conceal, and then tap your fingers on top to blend it all in flawlessly. 

Tom Ford $53 SHOP NOW
Charlotte Tilbury The Retoucher Conceal & Treat Stick

Sharing similarities with your favorite Instagram filter, this concealer pen was inspired by the idea of blurring. The precise brush tip can reach the tiniest of facial crevices—think under your nostrils or in the crease of your chin—and the product is dispersed with a simple click of the button on the bottom of the pen. 

Charlotte Tilbury $35 SHOP NOW
Becca Ultimate Coverage Concealer

If you need coverage that rivals a full-coverage foundation, this is worth investigating. Tap on the formula with a brush to instantly conceal any perceived imperfection. 

Becca $32 SHOP NOW
YSL Touche Éclat Radiant Touch

This gold pen gets Royal approval.  "It blends, it’s compact and if you’ve worked a 17 hour day and have nothing else on, you will still look relatively alive. Relatively," Meghan Markle has said

YSL $38 SHOP NOW
CHANEL LE CORRECTEUR DE CHANEL LONGWEAR COLOUR CONCEALER

The gel-based texture of this concealer allows you to layer the formula without caking or creasing, so you can customize your look based on the day with only one product by your side.

Chanel $43 SHOP NOW

