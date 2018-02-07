8 Luxe Concealers That Are Worth Every Single Penny

What's the first thing you ask a friend who tells you they just dropped a massive amount of cash on a beauty product? "Was it really worth it?!" Hopefully, more often than not, they say yes, and spending all that $$$ wasn't a total waste. And when it comes to these eight concealers, we've discovered they're worthy of every single penny of their high price-tags.

Dark circles and discoloration don't stand a chance against these products. With easy to blend pigment that sits comfortably on your face all day, you won't feel like it's a splurge at all. It's a necessity. Check out our roundup of some of the best concealers out there, here.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: 5 Makeup Kit Essentials for Under $50