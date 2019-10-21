The 10 Best Concealers for Extremely Dry Skin
There's no single concealer that works across all skin types. But if your skin leans on the dry side, you're well aware that certain formulas can emphasize flakes, settle into every single line, and latch onto zits. In this case, using creamy concealers formulated with hydrating ingredients is your best bet. The texture of these products not only makes applying concealer less of a struggle, but it will also stay blended instead of sitting on top of skin.
Celebrity makeup artist Emma Day also adds that prepping dry skin before you put on makeup is equally as important as the concealer formula you use. "If a client's skin is super dehydrated before a red carpet I will use a softening, hydrating mask like Sisley Black Rose Cream Mask along with a moisturizing eye treatment like Elemis' Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Mask," she tells InStyle. "I'll also massage the skin with a Rose Quartz Gua Sha tool to get the skin glowing, which I use with a lovely nourishing oil — I'm a fan of Elemis Superfood and Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Antioxidant Face Oil."
But once your skin is prepped, which concealers should you use? Keep reading to find out.
Milk Makeup Flex Concealer
It's weird to describe a concealer as being flexible, but this product from Milk Makeup moves as fluidly with skin as your yoga instructor going from downward dog to plank. Since the full-coverage formula bends well, it doesn't get cakey or emphasize fine lines, wrinkles, or zits.
Surratt Beauty Perfectionniste Concealer Palette
Concealer palettes tend to lean dry, but Day says that this one from Surratt Beauty is the exception. The two concealer shades can be mixed and matched to brighten and conceal different areas of the face, while the finishing powder sets it all in place.
NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer
Beloved by celebrity makeup artists, stars, and beauty editors alike, NARS' OG concealer is a cult-favorite because it brightens dark circles, and covers up acne and discoloration. Plus, it's infused with hydrating ingredients, so it melts into the skin for an uber-natural finish.
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer
The perfect concealer didn't exist, so Rihanna created it. Fenty's full-coverage formula is ridiculously creamy so it glides over under eye circles, dark spots, acne, and redness without fading or melting off. And just like the brand's signature foundation, it comes in 50 shades, including options for every undertone.
e.l.f. Cosmetics 16HR Camo Concealer
Like the name of e.l.f's concealer implies, it won't crease or smudge for up to 16 hours. At just $6 it really doesn't get any better than this as far as drugstore options go.
Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra Longwear Concealer
Matte doesn't always equal dry, and the proof is in the finish of Laura Mercier's long-wear concealer. Day is a fan of this soft, shine-free formula, because it has a luxuriously creamy texture that stays smooth even when the skin is super dry.
Ilia True Skin Serum Concealer
The vitamin C in Ilia's concealer brightens the skin while also concealing dark circles and uneven tone.
Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Concealer
If harsh winter winds make you permanently scowl until it's spring, this concealer is for you. It's equipped with special technology that prevents sweat, oil, and facial gestures from moving it around. The shades also adapt to your skin tone and texture so it won't oxidize and sit on top of your skin by end of day.
ColourPop No Filter Matte Concealer
The 30 shade range of ColourPop's first concealer is equally impressive as its affordable price. It's infused with hydrating marine extracts, which makes its velvety texture ideal for concealing pimples, redness, and dark circles — or a great contour.
Milani Conceal + Perfect Longwear Concealer
Hyaluronic acid is a revered skincare ingredient because it holds up to 1000 times its weight in water. And that's what makes this full-coverage Milani concealer so creamy and hydrating. Along with that ingredient, there's also a mix of nourishing shea butter and olive fruit oil in the formula. Not to mention, it'll stay smudge-free for up to 12 hours.