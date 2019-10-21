The 10 Best Concealers for Extremely Dry Skin

There's no single concealer that works across all skin types. But if your skin leans on the dry side, you're well aware that certain formulas can emphasize flakes, settle into every single line, and latch onto zits. In this case, using creamy concealers formulated with hydrating ingredients is your best bet. The texture of these products not only makes applying concealer less of a struggle, but it will also stay blended instead of sitting on top of skin.

Celebrity makeup artist Emma Day also adds that prepping dry skin before you put on makeup is equally as important as the concealer formula you use. "If a client's skin is super dehydrated before a red carpet I will use a softening, hydrating mask like Sisley Black Rose Cream Mask along with a moisturizing eye treatment like Elemis' Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Mask," she tells InStyle. "I'll also massage the skin with a Rose Quartz Gua Sha tool to get the skin glowing, which I use with a lovely nourishing oil — I'm a fan of Elemis Superfood and Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Antioxidant Face Oil."

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

But once your skin is prepped, which concealers should you use? Keep reading to find out.

VIDEO: How to Use a Beautyblender