Cover It Up: 10 Must-Have Body Concealers

The role of concealer goes beyond masking acne and brightening tired eyes. It can also double as a remedy for covering everything from stretchmarks to varicose veins, scars to bruises. A few quick daubs can make that birthmark you wholeheartedly despise disappear, or wipe away the regretful tattoo you inked your 18th birthday.

To hide any and all of the above, we’ve rounded up some of the finest body concealers around. Bonus: These products can also make your legs flawlessly LBD-ready. Click through our gallery to find the perfect fit for your body-concealing needs.

