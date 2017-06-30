Cover It Up: 10 Must-Have Body Concealers

Samantha Faragalli
Jun 30, 2017 @ 8:45 am

The role of concealer goes beyond masking acne and brightening tired eyes. It can also double as a remedy for covering everything from stretchmarks to varicose veins, scars to bruises. A few quick daubs can make that birthmark you wholeheartedly despise disappear, or wipe away the regretful tattoo you inked your 18th birthday.

To hide any and all of the above, we’ve rounded up some of the finest body concealers around. Bonus: These products can also make your legs flawlessly LBD-ready. Click through our gallery to find the perfect fit for your body-concealing needs.

Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs Leg Makeup Spray

In a rush? This spray-and-go airbrush effect will leave you with smooth, sexy legs in an instant.

Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs Leg Makeup Lotion

Same results as the spray, just without the misting feel. Simply apply this water-resistant lotion and let set for a few minutes before getting dressed. 

Kat Von D Lock It Concealer

Created by the well-known tattoo artist and television personality Kat Von D, this product is your secret weapon for heavy-duty, temporary ink coverage.

Tatjacket Premium Tattoo Concealer Jar

Designed for all skin types, the elasticity of this concealer will prevent cracking and flaking while covering your tattoo.

($20; tatjacket.com)

 

 

Make Up For Ever Face & Body Liquid Makeup

To create a more uniform look, apply a fine layer of this liquid makeup with a foundation or concealer brush.

Dermablend Quick Fix Body Stick

Toss this high-coverage, convenient stick into your bag for discreet, easy-to-apply touch-ups all day and night.

Dermablend Leg and Body Cover

A medium-coverage liquid that provides all-day skin hyrdration. Setting powder is recommended for a longer-lasting effect. 

Make Up For Ever Full Cover Concealer

Designed to hide major imperfections, this light, creamy texture will grant a long-lasting, matte finish. 

Laura Geller Real Deal Concealer

Living up to its title, simply squeeze and apply for this real deal formula to award a stress-free night- no re-application necessary!

Estée Lauder 'Double Wear' Maximum Cover Camouflage Makeup for Face and Body SPF 15

SPF-infused, this soothing, sun-protectant formula will leave you with natural-looking skin for up to 12 hours. 

