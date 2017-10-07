6 Colorful Mascaras You Can Actually Wear

If you've been sticking to basic black mascara your entire life, there's no time like the present to branch out.
Crayola-colored mascara is having a definite moment, and as a departure from the electric blue you wore back when the Spice Girls still ranked at 5 members, the 2017 update is far more subtle. Rather than beating you over the head with an unconventional tone, these formulas hold just a whisper of color. They're gorgeous worn completely solo, but when paired against a coordinating eyeshadow, the finish infuses a surprising twist into your otherwise traditional smoky eye.
We put together a list of our favorite color-infused mascaras on the market—scroll down to see and shop each one right now.
