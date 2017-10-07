6 Colorful Mascaras You Can Actually Wear

If you've been sticking to basic black mascara your entire life, there's no time like the present to branch out.

Crayola-colored mascara is having a definite moment, and as a departure from the electric blue you wore back when the Spice Girls still ranked at 5 members, the 2017 update is far more subtle. Rather than beating you over the head with an unconventional tone, these formulas hold just a whisper of color. They're gorgeous worn completely solo, but when paired against a coordinating eyeshadow, the finish infuses a surprising twist into your otherwise traditional smoky eye.

We put together a list of our favorite color-infused mascaras on the market—scroll down to see and shop each one right now.

1 of 6 Courtesy

Benefit They're Real Lengthening and Volumizing Mascara in Beyond Blue

This color is so rich, it almost appears black in low lighting, but gives any eye spanning from minimalist to smoky an extra aqua-infused edge.

2 of 6 Courtesy

Diorshow Lash Extension Effect Volume Mascara in Purple

Especially against burgundy and bronze shadows, this deep amethyst is especially flattering. 

3 of 6 Courtesy

Clinique Chubby Lash Fattening Macara in Black Honey

If you loved the iconic Black Honey hue on your lips, chances are, you'll be a fan of the effect it gives the very tips of your lashes. 

4 of 6 Courtesy

Make Up For Ever Smoky Lash Mascara in Green

Just like your favorite army jacket, this rich green goes with absolutely everything. 

5 of 6 Courtesy

NYX Color Mascara in Forget Me Not

If rich eggplant is too subtle for your tastes, kick things up a level with this not-so-shy violet.

6 of 6 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs O'Mega Lash Volumizing Mascara in Burgundy

Turn around, bright eyes. This bold hue looks more subtle once swept onto your lashes, and is especially flattering against brown tones. 

