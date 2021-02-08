The 4 Best Color Maintenance Products for Natural Hair
Keep your color, and curls, intact.
If you are thinking about dyeing your natural hair, take note, it will require regular maintenance.
Coloring your hair is a great option when you're in the mood to change your look — and there is such a thing as healthy colored hair — but dedicated upkeep is essential.
The process of depositing permanent color onto the hair requires dye to penetrate beyond the hair cuticles. Once the cuticles have been raised, natural hair tends to increase in porosity, which means the hair has difficulty retaining moisture. As a result, the hair can become frizzy, and more prone to breakage.
So when it comes to caring for color-treated natural hair, the goal is always to reduce and reverse damage done to the cuticle.
"The key to maintaining the health of your curls after a color service is regular moisture," says Brendnetta Ashley, hairstylist and artistic educator at The Salon by InStyle Inside JCPenney. "Curly hair is fragile and needs hydration to stay healthy."
Below, Ashley shares a few key products that can help strengthen your curls after your next color treatment.
Mizani's Miracle Cream and Miracle Milk will help to keep hair healthy. Grace Eleaye's Satin Lined Adjustable Cap will also help to prevent friction which can cause breakage. You can find these and so many more products from black-owned or founded beauty brands at The Salon by InStyle inside JCPenney.
Mizani Miracle Milk Leave-in Conditioner
"This lightweight leave-in conditioner helps to repair the strength of your curls," says Ashley.
The nourishing formula provides a protective shield against heat and primes the hair for a perfect frizz-free finish.
To shop: $23; jcpenney.com
Mizani 25 Miracle Cream
This leave-in cream comes with UV protection for color-treated hair. Plus, its ultra-hydrating ingredients help to even out porous hair, control frizz, and plump curls.
To shop: $22; jcpenney.com
VIDEO: 7 Short Hair Color Ideas, According to a Celebrity Stylist
Mizani 25 Miracle Nourishing Hair Oil
"Finish off your style by adding shine with Mizani 25 Nourishing Hair Oil," says Ashley.
This supremely lightweight, multitasking oil fights frizz and leaves the hair soft and more manageable. Made with a unique blend of coconut, olive, sunflower and jojoba oils, this golden formula helps to smooth and soften dry hair.
To shop: $22; jcpenney.com
Grace Eleyae Black Adjustable Satin Lined Sleep Caps
"Wearing this cap to bed helps to prevent friction, which can cause breakage," says Ashley.
The satin lining helps eliminate bedhead, locks in moisture, fights frizz, and protects your follicles, creating the optimal environment for hair growth.
To shop: $18; jcpenney.com