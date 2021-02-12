These Clean Candles Smell Like Home
If nostalgia is getting you through quarantine, you'll want to add these to your collection.
I think most of us can agree that living through a pandemic and subsequently having to quarantine for nearly a year hasn't been easy — at all.
Now, I'm someone who personally enjoys my solitude and I love sitting in silence (call me weird, IDC). During the "before" days, spending time by myself was a relief and something I longed for. But now? I'd be lying if I said the lack of face-to-face interaction and human touch hasn't gotten to me in some ways — especially as winter continues to drag on.
Spending days at a time inside my apartment wasn't what I envisioned for myself at the turn of a new decade. And not to be Usher or anything, but at this point, the [COVID] situation's out of control. But instead of complaining about how much everything sucks right now, I've been on a mission to make my space a little more cozy, which includes burning candles with scents that bring me back to simpler times.
My latest obsession? The Black Home's clean candle collection.
Noir is currently on my TV stand, and I truly can't get enough of it. Every night, after I've eaten dinner and cleaned the kitchen, I turn off my living room lamp and light it — it's bliss.
But before I even knew the fragrance story, there was something about this scent that reminded me of my early childhood. Now that I know it offers airy notes of ylang ylang, geranium, and rosewood, reminiscent of fresh baby powder, it's easy to see why.
To shop: $40; theblackhome.com
Another plus? These candles are made with a 100% renewable, eco-friendly soy-coconut wax blend. 'Cause, you know, I'd rather not breathe in toxic fumes while I'm stuck inside.
"It was very important for us to use a coconut-soy vegan wax which omits all of the toxins a normal paraffin wax contains," Neffi Walker, founder of The Black Home, tells me. "Our candles are created by hand in small batches. Each candle is gluten-free, toxin-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free and comes from renewable sources. It is important for our products to be eco-friendly and for our company to do our part in helping the environment."
Candles aside, The Black Home also offers bath salts infused with activated charcoal, hibiscus, and calendula that were inspired by Walker's first grandchild. And by no coincidence, this scent takes me right back to my home country of Jamaica — a place I've been longing for, especially now.
"When she was seven months, the whole family took a trip to Puerto Rico, which is part of our heritage," Walker shares. "There, we drank water from a coconut, which led me to the scent creation with the bath salts. I wanted everyone to feel as if they took a trip to the Caribbean every time they took a bath."
To shop: $38; theblackhome.com
If you're looking to create your own sensory experience with The Black Home's collection, you're in luck. The retailer is opening its first flagship store in Newark, NJ in March, with a soft launch happening on Feb. 21.
So if you live in the tri-state area, grab your mask and run — don't walk — to this blissful space.
Trust me, you won't regret it.
