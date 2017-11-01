The Best Celebrity Halloween Beauty Looks

adele/Instagram
Victoria Moorhouse
Nov 01, 2017 @ 11:30 am

We felt proud of our attempts to draw on cat whiskers—but then we saw these celebrity Halloween beauty looks. From ‘70s queens to skeletons that are scarier than that last episode of Stranger Things, Hollywood didn’t mess around when it came to costumes this year. For some, it took a village to put together, but there were also DIY gurus like Lauren Conrad who put her own skills to the test and seriously succeeded.

Even if you’re not a fan of October 31st, you’ll agree these costumes' beauty looks deserve a round of applause. Keep scrolling to see a few of the best that made their Internet debut this weekend, and maybe you’ll pick up a few tips for your own spooky, glam, or plain ridiculous getup.

VIDEO: 6 Last-Minute Halloween Costume Ideas

1 of 17 shaymitchell/Instagram

Shay Mitchell

Believe it or not, Shay Mitchell's dead "bride and groom" costume, complete with bloody wounds and dark smoky eyes, was a last-minute decision.

Advertisement
2 of 17 laurenconrad/Instagram

Lauren Conrad

Lauren Conrad put together this last-minute Frankenstein costume using stuff she already had in her closet—AKA proof black skinny jeans will always come in handy.

3 of 17 sarasampaio/Instagram

Sara Sampaio

Victoria's Secret Angel Sara Sampaio dressed up as a zombie surgery patient before changing into a dead Little Red Riding Hood.

Advertisement
4 of 17 joansmalls/Instagram

Joan Smalls

What do you need to recreate Joan Smalls's Minnie Mouse costume? Red lipstick, blush, and a black eyeliner pencil—three items we can bet you already have in your arsenal.

Advertisement
5 of 17 behatiprinsloo/Instagram

Behati Prinsloo

Bets on how long it took supermodel Behati Prinsloo to put together this skeleton costume? That makeup is a commitment!

Advertisement
6 of 17 Kevin Tachman/amfAR2017/Getty

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton took a cue from Disney and dressed up as Princess Jasmine for Halloween 2017.

Advertisement
7 of 17 Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Amal Clooney

Another Disco queen! Amal Clooney brought the '70s to 2017 with her amazing Halloween hair and makeup.

Advertisement
8 of 17 adele/Instagram

Adele

Adele took her signature black eyeliner to the next level for her Halloween costume, adding silver and gold flecks of glitter and a double cat-eye wing. And that old “eyes or lips” rule? You break it for this holiday—the singer finished off the look with a crimson red lip.

Advertisement
9 of 17 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Kaia Gerber

You asked if someone said ‘70s, Kaia? The answer is apparently yes. The supermodel tried out blonde hair for the night with a honey blonde wig, complete with blunt bangs and flipped in ends. As for her makeup? Disco ball silver was the way to go.

Advertisement
10 of 17 Kevin Tachman/amfAR2017/Getty

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss's nearly-platinum blonde hair came in handy for her Halloween costume. With a retro finger wave in her lob and bright red lipstick, the celebrity looked nearly identical to Marilyn Monroe.

Advertisement
11 of 17 Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Cindy Crawford

That '70s show? More like that '70s fam. Like her daughter Kaia Gerber, model Cindy Crawford took inspiration from the vintage and trending decade and debuted voluminous curls and dramatic eye makeup.

Advertisement
12 of 17 patrickta/instagram

Kim Kardashian and Patrick Ta

Kim Kardashian channeled Selena with blunt bangs and a red lip, while Patrick Ta put his makeup artistry skills to the test by dressing up as a Zombie.

Advertisement
13 of 17 taylor_hill/instagram

Taylor Hill

Dress up as a zombie cowgirl, but make it fashion—just like Taylor Hill. 

Advertisement
14 of 17 Michael Stewart/Getty Images

Heidi Klum

Arguably the celebrity that loves Halloween the most, Heidi Klum dressed up as a werewolf for Halloween, putting every cat costume to shame.

Advertisement
15 of 17 elliegoulding/instagram

Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding gave a nod to Dolly Parton's fabulous and always-voluminous hair with her 2017 Halloween costume.

Advertisement
16 of 17 gigihadid/instagram

Gigi Hadid

Dressing up as Felicia Hardy, otherwise known as The Black Cat, (appropriate considering Zayn was Spider-Man), Gigi Hadid worked a curly platinum blonde wig and face makeup.

Advertisement
17 of 17 ritaora/instagram

Rita Ora

Rita Ora's green and bedazzled Poison Ivy eyebrows deserve an award all on their own.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!