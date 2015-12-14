2015’s 10 Best Celebrity Fake-Overs

We all grow tired of our current hairstyles once in awhile, but before making any drastic changes or trying a new trend, we have to be committed to the look because once the scissors hit our strands, there’s no turning back. In Hollywood, the magic of a hair team at hand gives our favorite stars the uncanny ability to undertake a new cut or color as often as they please, while the rest of us wonder, “Did they or didn’t they?” From Gigi Hadid’s slicked-back 'do to Kerry Washington’s faux-bob, so many celebrities' drastic hair makeovers had us swooning (and trying to figure out just how they did it) throughout 2015—even if they were for one-night only.