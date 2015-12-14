2015’s 10 Best Celebrity Fake-Overs

We all grow tired of our current hairstyles once in awhile, but before making any drastic changes or trying a new trend, we have to be committed to the look because once the scissors hit our strands, there’s no turning back. In Hollywood, the magic of a hair team at hand gives our favorite stars the uncanny ability to undertake a new cut or color as often as they please, while the rest of us wonder, “Did they or didn’t they?” From Gigi Hadid’s slicked-back 'do to Kerry Washington’s faux-bob, so many celebrities' drastic hair makeovers had us swooning (and trying to figure out just how they did it) throughout 2015—even if they were for one-night only.

1 of 10 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid’s bob stole the show (and our hearts) on the American Music Awards red carpet. We remained starry-eyed over the cut until Hadid revealed that she fooled us all. The career-defining look was actually just a wig brought to life by the unparalleled skills of the model’s beauty team.

2 of 10 Prince Williams/FilmMagic

Zendaya Coleman

She may only be 19, but Zendaya Coleman has already proven she’s a beauty chameleon. The singer and actress has embraced her natural texture, braids, and just about every hair length, but really solidified her ability to pull-off any hair style with her bowl-cut wig she wore (and managed to make chic) to the BET Awards in June.

3 of 10 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner took a note from her sister Kylie’s love of wigs and hair pieces, and rocked a very convincing set of clip-in bangs on the American Music Awards red carpet. The model's wispy, razor-cut fringe lent an edgy update to her topnknot. Fake or not, we’re willing to bet the look will be a source of bang-spiration at many salons across the country.

4 of 10 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Claire Danes

Instead of fighting with humidity on the 2015 Emmy Awards red carpet, Claire Danes’s stylist opted to create a faux bob by pinning up her hair and tucking the right side behind her ear. The silver screen-era look is a simple way to take a hairstyle up a few.

5 of 10 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kerry Washington

The only thing better than a real bob is a faux one. Kerry Washington convinced us all that she ditched her long locks for a bob with a retro-inspired style on the 2015 Emmy Awards red carpet. Even though we soon found out Washington’s chop wasn’t real, it’s all the more reason the glamorous look has become our go-to inspiration for this year’s holiday party season hair.

6 of 10 lilyjcollins/Instagram

Lily Collins

Lily Collins is dedicated to her pixie cut, but we never would have guessed it since she ‘grammed a selfie with long locks. Collin’s shoulder-length extensions looked natural since they were strategically placed in order to incorporate her actual strands into the look as short layers.

7 of 10 Courtesy

Ariana Grande

Jaws dropped everywhere when Ariana Grande appeared in the artwork for her single “Focus” with a new platinum look. Whether or not Grande found out if the saying "blondes have more fun" holds true, she quickly returned to brown by simply removing the extremely convincing wig.

8 of 10 George Pimentel/WireImage

Katy Perry

Just call her Katy Jenner. Katy Perry’s pixie cut wig had an unlikely source of inspiration: Kris Jenner. Although Jenner opts for a slightly more polished look, the realistic, texturized style of Perry’s wig made it all the more convincing that she actually made the chop. (Even though she debuted the style on April Fool’s Day.) Perry loved the look so much she returned to it for this year’s Met Ball, as well as magazine cover photoshoots.

9 of 10 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

Throughout the entire year, Kylie Jenner changed up her hairstyles more often than we changed our nail color. From mint strands to dip-dye, at times it was hard to keep track of Jenner’s current color. Our favorite look out of the many to choose from is Jenner’s warm honey blonde wig, with the striking contrast of dark roots she wore for one night in October.

10 of 10 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Keke Palmer

Hair this fall was all about the bangs, but making the chop requires dedication to maintain the look by booking frequent trims. Keke Palmer’s clip-in bangs she wore to complement her sleek strands at the Teen Choice Awards is a fail-proof way to wear the on-trend style minus the commitment.

