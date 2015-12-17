The Best Celebrity "Breakovers" of 2015

Jeff Vespa/Getty Images
Erin Lukas
Dec 17, 2015 @ 4:30 pm

2015 might as well be known as the year of the celebrity couple breakup. From Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s divorce to short-lived flings like Gigi Hadid and Joe Jonas, it quickly became hard to keep track of all of the uncouplings in Hollywood throughout the past twelve months. While many people would argue that the best way to deal with a breakup is with a pint of ice cream, a lot of stars opted to embrace their newfound single status with a drastic new look. A fresh start has never looked as good as with our favorite celebrity break-overs of this year.

RELATED: No Sweat! What Chic Celebs like Khloé Kardashian Wear to the Gym

1 of 9 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Khloé Kardashian

Kardashian turned to the gym and adopted a healthier diet as way to clear her mind while ending her six-year marriage with Lamar Odom. Although the youngest Kardashian looks undeniably fabulous after losing 35 pounds and cutting her hair into a flattering, blonder lob (pictured above and at top), her killer confidence and inner strength are the most attractive makeover results.

Advertisement
2 of 9 C Flanigan/Getty Images

Joe Jonas

Jonas pulled the ultimate break-up move after his relationship with Gigi Hadid ended: a drastic hair change. The DNCE singer added some color to his life with a statement-making electric blue streak placed at the front of his hair.

3 of 9 oliviaculpo/instagram

Olivia Culpo

This year, Culpo said goodbye to both Nick Jonas, her boyfriend of two years, and her lob. The former Miss Universe upgraded from her shoulder-grazing style to an edgier blunt bob. Just like her recent single status, Culpo shared that the chin-length cut “[It] feels a littttttle weird not having hair but I think I like it,” when she first ‘grammed the ‘do.

Advertisement
4 of 9 mirandalambert/Instagram

Miranda Lambert

After parting ways with husband, fellow country singer Blake Shelton, in July, Lambert gave her sandy blonde hair a boost to platinum. She debuted the new look on Instagram with a caption of some words to live by: “What doesn’t kill you only makes you blonder.”

Advertisement
5 of 9 perrieeele/Instagram

Perrie Edwards

Edwards didn’t let her breaking off her engagement with Zayn Malik get her down. Instead, Edwards put down her flat iron and embraced her natural, beautiful curls, which she complemented with big lashes and a classic matte red lip for an extra dose of glamour.

Advertisement
6 of 9 Paul Redmond/Getty Images

Sarah Hyland

Modern Family star Hyland not only shed her toxic relationship with Matthew Prokop, but also a couple inches of her locks. Hyland entered 2015 with a fresh start and a new choppy bob haircut.

Advertisement
7 of 9 Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Charlize Theron

In September, Theron had us considering dusting our scissors off when she chopped off her shoulder-length locks into a super-short cut shortly after splitting with Sean Penn.

Advertisement
8 of 9 kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian

Kardashian ended things with Scott Disick—her long-time boyfriend and father of her three children—for good this past summer and hasn’t looked back. Since losing the dead weight, Kardashian has been working out regularly and showing off her toned post-breakup bod with the occasional bikini selfie, and posing nude in a photo series called Metallic Life. We totally don’t blame her for flaunting her impressive results!

Advertisement
9 of 9 gwenstefani/instagram

Gwen Stefani

Following the end of her nearly 13-year marriage with Gavin Rossdale, Stefani returned to her punk rock roots and added a vibrant purple layer to the black, dip-dyed tips of her signature platinum locks. The singer's new hair is a sign that despite some major changes, she's doing hella good.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!