These Brow Gels Tint and Tame Every Stray Hair into Place

Best Overall: Glossier Boy Brow

What We Love: It gives the most natural looking color and volume, while being a flexible hold that doesn't flake or crust.

What We Don't Love: It's small, so you'll be going through this quickly if used everyday.

You can't go wrong with this InStyle 2021 Best Beauty Buy winner and personal fave of Glossier's first celebrity ambassador Olivia Rodrigo. The Glossier Boy Brow gives your brows a flexible hold for natural-looking volume in brows. It's also got nourishing ingredients like oleic acid and soluble collagen to moisturize hair.

Type: Pomade | Shades: 5 | Size: 0.11 oz